Jeonbuk Business Centre wraps up a 3-day beauty exhibition at the Millennium City

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC), a business-to-business platform, known for being a one-stop destination for facilitating trade, recently concluded a successful 3-day beauty exhibition held between September 10-12, 2021 at DLF Galleria Market, Gurguram.

The aim of the event was to introduce Indian shoppers to a new Korean beauty and makeup line. During the exhibition, customers tried out a variety of high-quality beauty products, including BK Contour Oil Drop Essence, V-line Perfection Lifting Mask Pore Strips, PEPPLUS Moisture Sun Gel, HAWON Breeze Jasmin Hair Treatment, A.B.L Pollution Refiner, and Lemon Lime Bubble Cleanser, etc.

The exhibition had makeup specialists walking guests through the K-beauty and skincare products in-depth, based on their preferences and requirements. The specialists ensured all key features and USPs are highlighted to the beauty enthusiasts present at the store. To add more glitz to the event, a live makeup session was conducted to showcase the usage of the products making the range a must-have for all beauty and skincare patrons.



"We, at Jeonbuk Business Centre, have observed a sharp rise in the sales of K-Beauty and skincare in the last 1-2 years in India and we can't thank the K-wave enough for this. We feel it's our responsibility as a brand to keep our customers informed about the new launches in the Korean beauty and skincare category and bring it to them through different platforms. The three-day fair gave us the opportunity to not only increase the product sales but also gave us a chance to meet the patrons and understand the consumer needs so that we can always come back to provide them premium quality Korean products and continue to keep our customers happy," Seo Youngdoo, Spokesperson of Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC).

The successful exhibition at the DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram drew a huge response from a wide range of Indian customers who expressed their love for the K beauty range. Jeonbuk Business Centre intends to provide information to suitable buyers and suppliers and help the labels in reaching out to customers across the globe. Furthermore, by engaging in trading activities, the company hopes to improve the bond between the two countries.

JBC is a non-profit trade promoting agency and acts as a mediator for India and Korea promoting and strengthening trade ties between the two countries. The company intends to create a growth conducive environment for the collective growth and success of both the nations. With a vision to expand, JBC will continue to organise such global events to help these nations discover better business opportunities via work projects, businesses, and assignments.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

