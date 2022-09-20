JetSynthesys and Mobicule's Joint Venture for NetraScan marks the convergence of two companies to dominate the mobile scanner app industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company and Mobicule, a niche player and expert in Debt Collection, KPI and Performance Management, Digital Customer on-boarding, together announce the launch of NetraScan. The joint venture for NetraScan marks the convergence of two companies with focus on consumer and businesses. JetSynthesys and Mobicule will not only positively impact its userbase but also dominate the mobile scanner app industry. JetSynthesys will be instrumental in scaling up NetraScan to further offer advanced solutions and multifarious product applications to cater to a wider audience in India.

JetSynthesys will hold a majority stake in the joint venture with NetraScan which is targeting to reach the 2 million downloads mark by 2023. This JV is expected to foster innovation and accelerate the growing customer demand for NetraScan, a Made in India product application which is expected to overtake competing products by a significant margin. NetraScan, which is a one stop solution for store scanner documents, has tremendous potential for its technology to be further developed in newer and exciting ways. The enterprise version will offer a unique offline AI based document scanning of identity / government documents.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, "As a digital-first company, we aim to reach every household member in India with content, products and services that are curated responsibly and resonate with the aspirational needs of the consumers. This partnership with NetraScan is opportune and will further strengthen our 'Livelihood' product portfolio. Combining our extensive market knowledge and technology prowess with Mobicule's deep understanding of technical research & development, operations and niche in Enterprise Mobility segment, we shall strive to create value for the target audience and enable a wider reach."

Expressing his confidence on this association, Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule said, "The joint venture brings together the strategic strengths of both the companies and demonstrates NetraScan's growing competencies in the mobile scanner industry. It represents each organisation's strong commitment to provide customers with best solutions and product applications. NetraScan product is driven by a young and talented CTO Kundan Singh, we as an organisation2 are at an interesting phase of our journey where we are streamlining our expertise and strengthening our knowledge. In such a phase, joining hands with JetSynthesys adds to our proficiency in the market."

Netra Scan is the best Mobile Scanner app to digitize documents. It also has a PDF creator and editor. 7 - 8 Indian National IDs are a part of the portfolio which can be scanned and validated for Customer Onboarding/ Digital KYC along with a patent pending AI Based Face Liveliness and Face match. NetraScan converts all images to PDF with a simple tap along with features of improving the quality of document and drastically compressing the size of the document thereby offering a seamless experience to the customers. The entire process is smooth, touch-free, and quick as well as data privacy protected.



NetraScan is a product borne out of the tech-enablers and ticks off as a B2B, B2G and B2C offering. Currently the free android version is available on the play store. The paid version will help users to have complete privacy while enabling them to access and store the documents. The iOS version will be available shortly.

JetSynthesys is a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in three key ecosystems - gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Vice Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

The Pune-headquartered company is backed by industry biggies like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group. With offices in Europe, UK, and US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India's digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, JetSynthesys is working towards building a digital ecosystem for consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made in India apps with the best talent available globally, funded through Indian capital.

Mobicule is a pioneer in products focussed on mobile field force and has successfully deployed and managed some of the largest mobile field force implementations across Sales & Distribution, Telecom, BFSI .With its experience and domain knowledge now spanning across 2 decades it has established its niche in Debt Collection,KPI & Gamification, Digital KYC integrated end to end with internal (core baking, rep, CRM) and external systems (credit bureaus, govt portals). Backed by a strong R&D and adopting latest and upcoming technologies it has managed to establish a niche market position. Mobicule's steadfast vision and commitment to add value to its customers, employees and all its stakeholders has put it on a rapid growth path to attain leadership position in business domains it caters to.

