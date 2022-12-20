JetSynthesys in association with Warner Music India and Spotify launches EkWomen an Inspiring Podcast Series

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): New age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys along with Warner Music India and Spotify has launched EkWomen's first podcast series that enthrals listeners with heart-warming stories of inspiring South Asian origin women.

The series is conceived and produced by Medha Jaishankar (formerly at BBC World and Reliance Entertainment) and host Monika Patel (Midday, Uppercrust and JetSynthesys' Daily Hinduism video series) along with Sheetal Bapat, Head - Social Impact, JetSynthesys. The podcast launch was celebrated in Pune, yesterday, in the presence of Anu Aga, Bollywood choreographer Rujuta Vaidya, JetSynthesys Founder Rajan Navani, Suman tai and Alpana Kirloskar, businesswoman Uma Ganesh, author Sudha Menon, food consultant Karen Anand among other well-known women.

A global podcasting, networking and mentoring space for women, EkWomen will feature uplifting stories about the struggles and successes of interviewees like celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan, Shalini Vadhera - serial entrepreneur and founder of cosmetics firm Global Goddess Beauty; Shaheen Mistri - CEO of Teach for India and founder of Akanksha, Payal Kadakia - founder and executive chairman of Class Pass; Yoga Guru Ira Trivedi; award-winning author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni; Seema Anand - storyteller and mythologist; Bollywood choreographer Rujuta Vaidya and award-winning science journalist Bijal Trivedi, among others.

Talking about the launch, Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder, JetSynthesys said, "We are happy to launch JetSynthesys' EkWomen podcast with Warner Music India. Diversity and inclusion are the key focus areas under Jet Social Impact where we aim to scale impact through enterprise and innovation. EkWomen is a global sisterhood platform for women to inspire and get inspired. I appreciate Medha and Monika's vision in bringing this idea to life. We look forward to see the response the episodes will be receiving and we hope they provide some thought-provoking takeaways for all."



Leading the initiative, Medha Jaishankar, Producer, EkWomen, said, "I have always been an ardent supporter of women empowerment and wanted to bring to the forefront stories of their struggles and success so they reach a larger audience. Monika and I are happy the podcast is now alive and grateful for the support of Rajan, Sheetal, Warner Music India, Spotify and all our interviewees. I hope the audience enjoys the conversations as much as we did."

"As a community, EkWomen seeks to empower and mentor women, and inspire others to follow their own path to success. The project enabled us to connect with diverse South Asian women and hear their motivational stories. We are excited to share their experiences with people across the globe and hope listeners find the stories as interesting as we did while recording them," added Monika Patel, Host, Ekwomen.

Sheetal Bapat, Head - Social Impact, JetSynthesys said, "It is an honor to be a part of this team and being able to share such insightful conversations with the world. At Jet Social Impact one of our goals has always been to create social networks and communities to shift narratives and create an impact and this is just the right step in that direction. I hope the audience also finds something that they can relate to in these stories leading to feeling inspired and encouraged to strive to do bigger things."

The podcast can be streamed on Spotify.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

