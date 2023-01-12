Jharkhand Rai University Confers Honorary Doctorate to Dr Bina Modi

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises, was recently conferred with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa, by Jharkhand Rai University for her iconic and outstanding contribution towards society.



On receiving the honour, Dr Bina Modi said, "Ever since I started my entrepreneurial journey, I was determined to empower people. I strongly believe that businesses only succeed when the people involved are confident to do their best and explore their potential. It is a value that I inherited from my husband, late KK Modi, the founder of Modi Enterprises. When I say people, I'm referring to all stakeholders of a business - the employees, shareholders, communities, investors, customers etc. I credit the success of my ventures to the people who resonate with my objective of making a lasting positive impact on society. This honorary doctorate from Jharkhand Rai University is a validation of my philosophy. I'm humbled to accept this encouragement."



Dr Savita Sengar, Vice Chancellor of the Ranchi-based Jharkhand Rai University said, "Our university has been committed to honing and honouring remarkable leadership and contribution to society in a wide variety of fields from across the world. Dr Bina Modi's commitment to putting the people and the planet at the centre of her businesses is exemplary. It is our pleasure to confer her with an honorary doctorate degree."





Modi Enterprises has diversified businesses in various sectors like FMCG, agrochemicals, fashion, hospitality, beauty, education, retail etc. As the Chairperson, Dr Bina Modi promotes a people-oriented culture across the group. As a woman leader, who comes from a traditional family, she ensures equal opportunities for women to grow and reach their potential.



This is the second time Dr Modi has been conferred an honorary doctorate. In 2019, Dr. KN Modi University had also bestowed her with a PhD for her contribution to the fields of design, arts, technology, management, commerce, agriculture, fashion and the hospitality Industry. She has also been awarded the Women of the Decade in Business & Leadership 2018 by Women Economic Forum, and the Achiever's Award in 2019. She has also featured on 'India's Most Powerful Women', a book by Prem Ahluwalia. In 2020, she received the Award for Excellence in Business at the Women Economic Forum 2020. In April 2022, she was awarded as 'Women transforming India' by Indo-American Chambers at '6th Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2022'.

