JICA's Achhi Aadat Campaign launched in support with the Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PNN): Japan International Cooperation (JICA) India, in collaboration with its implementation partner IJ Kakahashi Services Pvt Ltd. (IJK), has launched the "Achhi Aadat (Good Habit) Campaign (AAC)". The campaign's core objective is to introduce a simple and practical approach to hand hygiene such as proper methods of hand washing and nail-cutting practices amongst the population.

For AAC 2022, JICA and IJK have partnered with the Department of Education - Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Further, GNCTD has Friendship Exchange Agreement with Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG), Japan since 2007. Education being one of the fields of exchange between FPG and GNCTD, this time FPG also has extended its support to the AAC. Further Shabondama Soap Co. Ltd. a soap manufacturing company from Fukuoka has supported JICA's AAC by sending 200 bar hand soaps through an FPG delegation visit to GNCTD.



The delegation of six persons from FPG led by Ryuzo Yoshida, Director, Regional Affairs Division (FPG) and accompanied by Sanjay Panda, MD (IJK) had a courtesy visit to Manish Sisodia, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister. The courtesy call with dinner was hosted by GNCTD at The Lodhi Hotel on 22nd December 2022, while Sisodia graced the occasion.

Panda appraised Sisodia about the AAC and conveyed gratitude for the cooperation of the Department of Education in carrying out AAC sessions in 164 government schools in South and South East Delhi. Further Yoshida and Panda appraised Sisodia about the FPG support to AAC and the cooperation of Shabondama Soap Co., Ltd., Fukuoka Prefecture by donation of the soaps. Sisodia appreciated JICA and IJK for the AAC campaign in Delhi schools and FPG and Shabondama Co. Ltd. for their support.

