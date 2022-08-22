Jigyasa IAS Institute launches a New Centre in Mohali

New Delhi (India), August 22 (ANI/PNN): Delhi-based Jigyasa IAS, a premier IAS/PCS Coaching Academy based in the hub of IAS Coaching, Rajendra Nagar, has launched its Regional Centre in Industrial Area, S.A.S Nagar, Mohali.

It is one of the highly-acclaimed institutes in Delhi with an experience of more than 5 years and its commitment in delivering results.

The launching ceremony of the regional centre of Jigyasa IAS took place on 20th August, 2022 at F-469, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, S.A.S Nagar, Mohali. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Amit Talwar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, S.A.S. Nagar as the Chief Guest and other distinguished guests including Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Lalit Sharma, Founder, Jigyasa IAS, Rakesh Kumar from Chitkara University, Suraj from Degraphics Agency, Gaurav Sharma & Smt Paramjeet. Addressing the gathering, Amit Talwar said, "When you join the Civil services, one gets the opportunity to work for the welfare of the society. It becomes your utmost duty to provide accountable and responsible administration to the people. I am glad that Jigyasa IAS is opening in Mohali to produce more responsible administrators who will work for the betterment of the country."



While imparting some words of encouragement, Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura said, "I am delighted that Jigyasa IAS which has already made its name in Delhi will now be helping the IAS and Civil Services aspirants of the region. There are a lot of things that one needs to focus on while preparing for UPSC which is why it becomes important to get the right guidance." Jigyasa IAS is well-known for its experienced faculty, highly-enriched content, guidance by field and subject experts, domain knowledge experts and having serving and retired officers on its various panels for interviews and other interaction programmes.

Lalit Sharma, Founder & Director, Jigyasa IAS added, "Integrity is our value. We deliver the promises we make. We make sure that the students of Jigyasa IAS get the right guidance, infrastructure and an amazing learning environment." Jigyasa IAS is the producer of 30+ success stories and is aiming for more in UPSC 2023 with its new branch in Mohali. Apart from the UPSC preparations, the centre will also concentrate on the State specific PCS exams and other govt exams.

Amit Talwar said, "I am glad that Jigyasa IAS is expanding its horizons so that more and more students get closer to their dream of cracking UPSC. I hope that all it's students do well and work for the welfare of the nation."

After everyone's address, momentoes were distributed to the distinguished guests. The ceremony was concluded with high tea and group interaction. The batches start from 27th August onwards.

