Jijau Sanstha accomplished Aarambh Navya Parvacha initiated for more than 5000 women at Gadkari in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): Through Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, a self-employment and vocational guidance program has been organized through the program 'Aarambh Navya Parvacha.' The program concluded with great enthusiasm in the presence of more than 5000 women.

The program started with the opening song and the lighting of the lamp by dignitaries. Jui Marwade of Jijau Sanstha gave information about Jijau's educational and social foundation work. The students of Jijau Residential School for Disabled Children in Zadpoli presented the song. Also, some activities were carried out free of cost in Thane and Palghar districts through Jijau Educational and Social Institute. They demonstrated information about those activities to the women present through video screening.

Children who are so poor that they collect trash are treated with free school and education by Jijau Sanstha. Those students also performed songs and dances. For the bright future of the children, Jijau is providing them with the best educational facilities. They showed all this to the audience through a video screening. Also, in this program, Jijau Sanstha distributed free sewing machines to poor, needy women of Thane for self-employment.

Today we see modern women walking confidently in many places of honor and prestige. There was a time when women were only limited to the quarters and children. The man of the house had to make decisions, and the woman only had to accept and implement those decisions. She was not allowed to take any stand, but today the picture is different.

Thus, to give scope to the innate artistic skills of women from ordinary families and initiate the development, this program of Aarham Navya Parvacha has been organized through Jijau Educational and Social Sanstha, and through this program, self-employment and professional guidance program have been arranged.

Jijau Sanstha has been working on education, health, employment, agriculture, women empowerment, and de-addiction center through self-earning without taking any donations for the last 14 years.

In remote areas like Palghar, where there is no district hospital, Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital provides all health services free of cost. Through this hospital, treatment and surgery for all diseases are being done free of charge. There are 8 CBSE schools in the Palghar district for education. There are 43 competitive examination libraries, and various activities on employment, agriculture, and women empowerment are run by the organization free of cost.

Also, the school for needy students that picks up the trash is established for the children at the dumping ground in Thane. Free education is given to children who earn their living by picking garbage through Jijau Sanstha.



Women are seen to fulfill their responsibilities effectively in all fields like politics, economy, social cause, family responsibilities, security, etc. But in the rural areas, women are still far from mainstream. Therefore, many activities are conducted through our Jijau Sanstha, emphasizing women's empowerment. So far, through 5000 women's self-help groups, actions are being actively and effectively implemented to employ women.

By visiting lakhs of women through the home industry in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, training thousands of women in Garment Factory, incense burner training, rickshaw training, mehndi training class for women, and implementing many activities through Jijau Sanstha, in real sense empowering them on their own. A helping hand is being given to make them self-reliant to stand.

Aarambh has been organized to get similar support for the women of Thane City for their self-employment. Women attending this program will benefit greatly from the program 'Aarmbh Navya Parvacha, Thane Women Empowerment' organized at Thane," says Nilesh Sambare, founder of Jijau Educational and Social Foundation.

On the occasion of this program, the founder of Jijau Educational and Social Institute, Nileshji Bhagwan Sambare, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare Saheb, famous speaker Shambhu Patil, Sandeep Pratishthan, Sandeep Patil, Helpful Varsha Dixit, Nilesh (Pinka) Padwale (Municipal President Vikramgad Nagar Panchayat), Hemant Raosaheb Bhanushali, Ganesh Rajput, Manoj Marwade, and other dignitaries were present.

