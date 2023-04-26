Jijau Student Merit Ceremony 2023 concluded with great enthusiasm

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of the birthday of Dheeraj Sambare, son of the founder of Jijau Institute Nilesh Sambare, at Jijau MPSC/UPSC Academy and Library, as well as Jijau Police Academy, Merit Ceremony of Successful Students. Founder of Jijau Institute Nilesh Sambare and other dignitaries concluded at Zadpoli BBS School.

The youth of these parts should not be satisfied with the posts of mere clerical soldiers but should dream of becoming an officer and fulfill that dream. Nilesh Sambare believed that if the students here lag despite quality only because of financial conditions, we should stand up for such students. Jijau Sanstha established MPSC/UPSC Academy and Library and Police Academy at various places. This is why Sambare considered the obsession with such a vision. Today more than 500 officers and 198 policemen are in government service from this academy.

Expressing his thoughts on this occasion, Nilesh Sambare, Founder of Jijau Sanstha, said, "When he started this academy, people used to think about what kind of officers would be born from this soil. Then I vowed to cultivate this soil to produce not one but 100 officials from this soil. He also said that he is proud to see this happening today."

Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Kasbe, who was present on this occasion, while narrating a memory, said that "he had experienced a person who sharpens iron like Nilesh Sambare in making people like gold. Saying this, he appreciated the good deeds accomplished by Nilesh Sambare."



To appreciate the success achieved by these students due to the cooperation and support given by Jijau and to increase their enthusiasm to make their struggle a success story in the future, too, the merit ceremony of all these students on the birthday of Dheeraj Sambare.

On this occasion, IPS Officer Prashant Dagle, Entrepreneur Tushar Raul, Police Inspector Pradeep Geete, Godrej Company Officer Nikhil Wahitra, Chartered Accountant Anup Patel, Harshad Patil, Executive Officer of Vikramgad Nagar Panchayat Ajay Sable, Deputy Police Inspector Satish Jagtap, Police Inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Jijau Institute. Jijau Sanstha's Support System, - Bhagwan Sambare, Nilesh Sambare, Dheeraj Sambare, Jijau's Palghar District Women Empowerment Chairperson Hemangi Patil, Jijau Women Empowerment Head Monique Panve, Vikramgad Municipal President Nilesh Padwale, Deputy Municipal Mayor Mahendra Patil. Palghar Dist. Member Dyaneshwar (Shiva) Sambare, many dignitaries, including Jijau MPSC/UPSC Academy and Library, as well as Jijau Police Academy successful students as well as budding students along with their parents were present in large numbers.

YouTube Link -

https://www.youtube.com/live/HITuU0qFeI8?feature=share

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

