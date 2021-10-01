Jindal and Deakin Education collaborate to provide global opportunities for Indian students

New Delhi/ Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Deakin University, Australia, and O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat (JGU) have announced the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership, which is to be based out of the JGU Sonipat campus near New Delhi.

The initiative, a first-of-its-kind and in accord to the National Education Policy 2020, will offer innovative models of global education, training, and research for students in India.

The Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership, through innovative and hybrid models of teaching and learning, aims to provide opportunities for Indian students to have an international campus experience. Students will commence studies with JGU in India and subsequently transfer to a Deakin University campus in Australia.

The areas of study, the programs and the models of delivery offered will be flexible, future-oriented and will draw the expertise of both partners. JGU and Deakin University will work together to make the transition from enrolling in-country and then transferring their studies in Australia a seamless process to ensure the best study experience possible.



The initiative was signed off virtually by both partners on 1st October, 2021 by Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, and Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia.

This one-of-a-kind initiative is a boost to the ongoing India Australia Education Initiative and was strategically signed off in the presence of Mr Ian Biggs, Deputy Australian High Commissioner to India, who spoke enthusiastically on the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership and its importance to the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, said, "Since our inception in 2009, JGU is committed to bringing world-class education to Indian students in Social Sciences, Arts and the Humanities. JGU throughout its short history has aspired to the kind of internationalism that has characterised exceptional institutions of higher learning. The university's mission is centred on adopting a global approach to our vision, specifically to promote a global perspective through a global faculty, global courses, global programmes, global curriculum, global research, and global collaborations. Also, as an 'Institution of Eminence' in India, we are deeply committed to the vision and mission of the National Education Policy 2020, which also focuses on creating globally diverse perspective through the medium of education. With this objective of internationalizing the higher education landscape of India, I am delighted at this landmark Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership between O.P. Jindal Global University and Deakin University."

Professor Kumar, further observed, "The Jindal-Deakin collaboration promises an education experience that blends the best of both institutions through an industry-relevant education portfolio, world-class faculty and dynamic learning environment on the campuses of JGU in India and Deakin University in Australia. The unique portfolio of two undergraduate degrees from both institutions and a master's degree from Deakin will ensure that graduates have an incredible opportunity to learn and grow in two international university systems. JGU and Deakin University, which are both internationally endorsed in the recent QS World Universally Rankings 2022, among other global rankings, continue to make our respective national higher education systems stronger. I look forward to this collaboration of our institutions, which I believe is going to be an extraordinary and transformative initiative for strengthening the relationship between our two nations."



Deakin University's President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, said, "At Deakin, our focus is always on how to best serve our communities, locally and internationally."

"Our strong presence in India over the last three decades has enabled us to collaborate and continuously innovate our research and education. This open-mindedness to new possibilities has served us extremely well in responding to the recent challenges presented by the pandemic."

"The establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership will continue this emphasis on what is possible and will prioritise new opportunities for our students and partners in India, helping us deliver impact and progress across society. We are very excited about this collaborative initiative with OP Jindal Global University, and we are confident that Indian students will benefit from the innovative offerings through this education partnership."

Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "In our twenty-seven plus years of engagement in India, it has been our continuous endeavour to develop meaningful partnerships and connect with high achieving education providers like OP Jindal Global University."

"This partnership is important to Deakin University and our future initiatives to provide pathways for learning and allow the sharing of ideas that are important for a global learning experience for students. The Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership will be crucial as it will provide opportunities for Indian students to gain international experience for their future careers, foremost, collaborating with world-class educators and researchers from both institutions."

Through the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership, the first program will be an integrated Master program in Management scheduled for commencement in August 2022. Both institutions will allow credit transfers and enable students to move between the two campuses. This partnership will focus on proving excellence through hybrid models of teaching and learning as per academic governance policies of both countries in emerging study across education, training and research.

The launch event witnessed the presence and participation of Dr. V.S. Chauhan, former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) & former Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), both of whom delivered thought provoking special addresses highlighting the larger importance of internationalisation.

The speakers at the signing of the MoU between both the universities included, Professor Shaun Star, Director, Centre for India Australia Studies, JGU; Professor (Dr.) Ashish Bhardwaj, Dean, Jindal School of Banking & Finance; and Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University.

