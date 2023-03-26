Jindal Business School breaks into QS World University Rankings, Law School Retains No. 1 slot in India

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Writing a new chapter in its institutional history, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has made it to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 for two subject areas - Law & Legal Studies and Business & Management Studies. It is the fourth time in a row that QS has ranked JGLS as India's No. 1 law school.

While Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has emerged as India's No. 1 Law School for the fourth year in a row in the prestigious rankings, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) has entered the QS World University Rankings by Subject for the first time.

Reacting to this remarkable achievement, Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "The consistency with which JGLS has been featured as the country's top law school in the prestigious QS World University Rankings points to the fact that it has never wavered in its mission of providing world-class education in India. The emergence of JGLS as India's No. 1 law school in just over a decade of its existence also signifies the thirst for quality education among the youth of the country. It is a matter of immense pride for me that JGLS has been successful in fulfilling their aspirations. I am confident that the dedication of the faculty and staff of JGU will inspire us to remain steadfast in our commitment to raising the bar of legal education."

On the achievement of JGBS, Naveen Jindal said, "The Jindal Global Business School was set up with the aim of becoming a top destination for global education. The recognition of JGBS as one of India's Top-20 business schools is a giant step in that direction. It is a result of the collaborative effort of the stellar faculty and staff who have nurtured an environment where students can thrive as they get the training to become global business leaders. I am sure this recognition will bolster the efforts to make JGBS one of the finest business schools in the world which can be a guiding light in solving the biggest problems that our planet faces today."

Sharing his thoughts on the new rankings results, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University stated, "The inspiring leadership of our Founding Chancellor, Naveen Jindal, has been key to steering JGLS to the top-most position among the law schools in India and JGBS among the Top-20 business schools of the country. The significance of these achievements lies in the fact that Indian institutions have traditionally fared poorly in global rankings due to their inadequate focus on research quality. What has helped JGU buck this trend is the creation of a support system which includes a generous incentive structure for encouraging impactful research of the highest standards by the faculty members. It is heartening to note that in 2022, JGLS faculty members have published 123 research articles in SCOPUS-indexed journals, while JGBS has produced 242 Scopus-indexed research publications during the calendar year 2022. Significantly, these efforts of JGU are in line with the vision of promoting research underlined in the National Education Policy 2020."



"It is not just in producing top quality research that JGU has aced. It has raised the bar in teaching by hiring top-notch global talents from the academia and the industry, promoting interdisciplinary education and collaborating with the renowned universities in the world. The world-class facilities at the JGU campus and placement support have also gone a long way in helping the students realise their full potential," he said.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, JGLS said, "At JGLS, all our efforts have been directed towards realising the vision of our founders who have relentlessly pursued the dream of providing world class legal education in Indian soil. The recognition of JGLS as India's No. 1 law school in the QS World University Rankings by Subject is a testament to the dedication of our faculty members towards equipping our students with the knowledge and skills required for becoming leaders and change-makers in their respective fields and beyond."

The Jindal Global Business School, which was established in 2010, currently has over 2,100 students enrolled in different programmes of the school. It provides one of the best ecosystems for international student mobility among all the public and private B-schools in India as JGBS students have access to more than 175 collaboration agreements with international business schools and universities in 23 countries across 5 continents. The students can gain global exposure through different exchange programmes, immersion programmes, dual degree programmes, and short-term study abroad programmes.

Reacting to the ranking of JGBS in QS World University Rankings, Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, JGBS, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for all of us at JGBS as this relatively young B-School has found a place among the Top-20 business schools in India in the prestigious QS World University Rankings. The driving force behind the success of JGBS has been the visionary leadership of our founders who are committed to providing an educational experience in India which is comparable to the best in the world. The stellar faculty, cutting-edge global curricula and the wide range of international mobility options make JGBS an ideal destination for management education in the country. The recognition by QS will motivate us to continue the pursuit of excellence."

Responding to this achievement, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU, said, "The recognition of JGLS as India's No. 1 law school and the ranking of JGBS among the top 20 business schools in the country validate the belief of our founders that benchmarking against the best in the world can unleash the full potential of Indian institutions. I am confident that other 10 schools of JGU will also get global recognition in due course as we continue to raise the bar in social sciences & management and arts & humanities education."

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

