Jindal Global Law School signs agreements with top universities in US, UK and Italy for student mobility

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has established new partnerships with five prestigious universities in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Italy. These new collaborations are in addition to the existing 250+ partnerships creating diverse opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalization.

As part of its ambition to provide global education opportunities to its students, JGLS has signed new MoUs with the following institutions:

1. USC Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, United States of America

2. University of Georgia School of Law, University of Georgia, United States of America

3. Northeastern University School of Law, Northeastern University, United States of America

4. Edge Hill University, United Kingdom

5. Universita di Siena, Italy



The new MoUs create a wide range of opportunities for JGLS students. The types of collaborations include student exchange programmes, pathways to master's degrees, joint research, and faculty exchange programmes.

As the world enters a post-pandemic scenario, JGLS remains committed to creating a truly global learning experience for its students. The new MoUs emphasize this commitment by providing opportunities to JGLS students to participate in student exchange programmes at the USC Gould School of Law, University of Georgia School of Law, and Universita di Siena.

JGLS is committed to increasing presence of international students on its campus and exchange partnerships are an excellent institutional mechanism to capture the imagination of the students. Students participating in the exchange programmes spend one semester at the partner university offering them unparalleled learning experiences in diverse global settings with the added benefit of peer-to-peer cross cultural learning and exchange of ideas.

Under the partnership programme with Northeastern University School of Law, the students of JGLS will have a pathway into the LL.M. programme of Northeastern University School of Law in Boston.

Considering the rise in number of students opting for postgraduate degrees in JGLS and other law schools in the country, pathway programmes provide a unique advantage to JGLS students.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU and Founding Dean, JGLS, stated that, "Jindal Global Law School has raised the quality of legal education in India and benchmarked itself to the global standards, while fulfilling its commitment towards implementing India's National Education Policy 2020. As India's first ranked law school for the third time in a row and the world's 70th ranked institution by the QS World University Rankings, we have a larger responsibility to offer global legal education to our students with a view to promoting excellence. These new partnerships with world-class law schools in the USA, UK and Italy will offer new and transformative opportunities for transnational learning to our students. We have long recognised that global ambitions in legal education cannot be realized in silos and without a collective spirt by all institutions and we are most excited to engage in these meaningful and substantive international collaborations."

Professor (Dr) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS, observed that "The desire for intercultural learning is increasing among the students. The experience obtained through such learning helps them to develop the global consciousness. That kind of consciousness enables and empowers them to live sustainably in a global society. I am delighted to learn that students sense the importance of becoming and being global citizens".

Professor Malvika Seth, Associate Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS, added, "As we emerge out of the Pandemic our priority is to provide more opportunities for mobility to our students and welcome students from our partner institutions to our campus. We will continue to work towards increasing our global engagement and creating more programmes, which provide international exposure to our students."

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

