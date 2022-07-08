Jindal School of Public Health announces 100 per cent fully funded scholarships for 10 students in its Inaugural Masters' in Public Health (MPH) Course

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Jindal School of Public Health & Human Development (JSPH) at O.P. Jindal Global University announced 100 per cent scholarships for the inaugural batch of the Masters' in Public Health Programme (MPH).

A total of 10 fully funded scholarships will be given to the students thus ensuring 100 per cent waiver of tuition fees and will provide financial assistance to students and help them build a global career in the field of public health and human development.

Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU announcing this news observed: "This extraordinary decision to institute 10 scholarships with 100 per cent tuition fee support has been taken to recognise the importance of public health education in a world that is barely recovering from the global pandemic.

JGU has been at the forefront of promoting excellence in teaching and research and these scholarships will enable and empower deserving students to pursue public health education with full financial support. Our commitment to providing high-quality education in the field of public health and human development will financially supporting students and ensure equity and access to public health education in India."

The outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic has brought urgent global attention to the need to respond effectively for public health exigencies. Jindal School of Public Health & Human Development acknowledges the need of nurturing socially conscious public health professionals. JSPH aspires to be a world-class institution becoming a hub for innovation to meet the constantly-evolving and dynamic needs of the public health sector.

JSPH follows a research-driven and interdisciplinary approach to create thought leaders who can in turn build a constantly evolving, adaptable and sustainable public health ecosystem for India and the world.

The flagship Masters' Degree Programme being offered by the JSPH consolidates JGU's extensive engagement in the field of public health in India. Grounded in a global health approach and building on a vast network of national and international collaborations, the MPH is a culmination of JGU's dedication to promoting public service.

Building on the high level of internationalization at JGU, the programme will introduce students to a multiplicity of approaches and build competencies through a range of core courses, electives, specializations, dissertations, and capstone options. In addition, students will have the option of undertaking semester exchange and study abroad programmes with key institutions and centers of excellence in public health.

Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions and Outreach at JGU provided more details about the scholarships and said, "At JGU, we focus on providing a world-class education to our students and also believe in reducing barriers to equal and quality education. Our interdisciplinary and academically rigorous Masters' Degree in Public Health programme is truly transformative in nature. Our decision to provide ten 100 per cent scholarships to our new students joining us in 2022 will enable students from diverse backgrounds to join a global institution of excellence and an "Institution of Eminence" such as JGU."

As India's No.1 Private University, JGU ensures that the scholarship reaches the right students and helps them in thriving a successful academic career.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)