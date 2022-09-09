Jindal Steel & Power honoured for Best CSR Impact Initiative

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 9 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been honoured with the Best CSR impact initiative Award for its high-impact sustainable social development interventions. Prashant Hota, President & Group CSR Head of JSP, received the award in the Eastern India Leadership Awards programme held at Kolkata by World CSR Day & World Sustainability Congress on September 8, 2022. The award partnered by Times Ascent has been certified by World CSR Federation

Receiving the award, Hota said, "We at JSP focus on bringing meaningful changes in the quality of life of people in and around our operational area and beyond across the Country. All the programmes are implemented through our CSR wing JSP Foundation, under the leadership of its Chairperson Shallu Jindal and are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal." Hota elaborated on the exemplary leadership of Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, to cater to the oxygen need of COVID patients across the Country. "Our Chairman's vision of Hunger Free India is being actualised under JSP Foundation's Mission Zero Hunger," Hota added.





"We also emphasise on partnering with the local community members and other development organisations, including the local administration, to maximise the impact," he informed.

Hota also chaired a panel discussion in the programme where sustainability stalwarts, Start-ups and NGO personnel participated.

JSP has initiated multi-dimensional social development programmes in health, education, women empowerment, agriculture, skill education and other areas, reaching more than three million people. These interventions are implemented by JSP Foundation in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other parts of the Country.

Recently JSP was declared as the Winner of the National CSR Award 2020 in two categories by the Ministry of corporate affairs, the Government of India.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)

