Jio announces new post-paid plus plans starting Rs 399

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a post-paid plus scheme to provide enhanced services across connectivity, entertainment and experience for its users.

Starting at the price of Rs 399, the Jio post-paid plus will provide a slew of services and data rollover upto 500 GB as well as free international calls to the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The pack charges are: Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. All these packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users' requirement.

All these packs provide unlimited voice and video calls as well as a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.



Jio Director Akash Ambani said there cannot be a more opportune time to introduce Jio post-paid plus. "After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the pre-paid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the post-paid category."

Ambani said Jio post-paid plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every post-paid customer.

It accounts for the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience.

"We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it," he said.

Jio post-paid plus will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with the activation. (ANI)

