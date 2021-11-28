Jio announces new unlimited plans, to be available from December 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): With the aim to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, Reliance Jio on Sunday announced its new unlimited prepaid plans.

According to a statement of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, its plans will provide the best value in the industry, where every Indian is empowered with true digital life.

"Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," said the company.



Jio's new unlimited plans will go live on December 1, 2021, and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.



Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built an all-IP data strong future proof network with the latest 4G LTE technology.

As per the company, it is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. (ANI)

