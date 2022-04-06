Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company to collaborate on EV solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company today announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. This will align with Jio-bp and TVS' commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India's largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The TVS iQube is a smart, connected and practical EV that caters to the daily commuting needs of customers. The company has committed Rs. 1,000 crores towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested. To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

This partnership will help drive EV adoption in the country among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric. The rapid proliferation of these charging stations will broaden both the companies' horizons and expedite India's net-zero emission goals.



Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The joint venture will leverage Reliance's presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company's aviation brand 'air bp-Jio' is a leading supplier of aviation turbine fuel across India. The brand 'Jio-bp Fuel4U' caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

