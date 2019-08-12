Jio GigaFibre service to be launched on Sep 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio's much-awaited fibre-to-home service will be launched on September 5, the third anniversary of telecom giant's launch with a base plan starting at Rs 700 per month and a speed of 100 MBPS going up to one GBPS.

At a complimentary offering, Jio will offer a free 4K/HD TV and a 4K set-top box with Jio Forever Annual Plans, said Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

He also announced 'Jio First Day First Show' plan under which Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020.

Jio GigaFiber subscription will offer free fixed voice calling along with fixed-line rates for international calling at Rs 500 per month for the United States and Canada. This plan will provide users with unlimited calling to international numbers. Not only free voice, but Jio GigaFiber also plans come bundled with OTT (over the top) platform subscriptions, newly-released movies.

For premium customers, Jio PostPaid Plus will be available to get platinum-grade services such as priority SIM setup service at home, seamless data and voice connectivity, family plans with data sharing and phone upgrades at preferential plans.

The high-speed optical fibre-based broadband service will also propel Reliance Jio into smart home domain including a smart TV that has been increasingly expanding in India as the overall data networks and their coverage improve.

Launched last year as a trial service, Jio GigaFiber generated 15 million registrations across 1,600 cities with the trials already running in 0.5 million homes. The trials have been a source for the company to fine-tune the service to make it on par with the consumer's expectations.

The Jio GigaFiber set-top box, which was originally available for Rs 4,500 before its price was slashed to Rs 2,500, will soon feature live TV broadcast leveraging Jio's partnerships with LCO (local cable operator) companies.

Jio GigaFiber set-top box is a one-stop solution for multiplayer online gaming, high-speed video conferencing, mixed reality experience for shopping, travelling and more. For MMOG (massively multiplayer online gaming) will support major game publishers, including Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, Tencent and more.

Reliance Jio is also getting into IoT (Internet of Things) business where it plans to connect two billion devices in two years, which will also cover more than 1,000 companies in India. The IoT services will start from January 1 next year and will generate a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore. (ANI)