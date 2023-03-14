Jio introduces new postpaid family plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Reliance Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans - Jio Plus, which will allow an entire family of four to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month.

Jio said it is committed to providing transformational benefits such as Unlimited True 5G Data through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps and much more.

Following is a table detailing the Jio family postpaid plans:



In case the postpaid user still isn't convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, it said in a release on Tuesday.



Jio Plus services will be available starting 22 nd March 2023 in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option

"The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues."

He said Jio hopes that every postpaid user in India will make full use of the plan.

Existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to Postpaid free trial without changing SIM, just through MyJio app. (ANI)

