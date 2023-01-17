Jio launches 5G services in 16 more cities, takes total count to 134

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its True 5G services in 16 more cities across the country. The total number of cities to have this service is 134 now.

Jio users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to enjoy unlimited data at over 1 Gbps speeds at no additional cost starting today, a company release said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada and Kurnool now have access to Jio True 5G services whereas Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet and Gadag-Betageri in Karnataka also now have access to the services.



In Kerala, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kannur are the new cities to get access to True 5G while the services are also live in Silchar in Assam. Jio has also launched its 5G services at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Nizamabad and Khammam in Telangana and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have also got access to Jio 5G services.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across seven states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G roll-out across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

The spokesperson said these newly launched True 5G cities were important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

The company said with the launch of Jio's True 5G services, the consumers of the region would not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation and artificial intelligence, among others. (ANI)

