Jio rings in as fifth strongest brand globally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Telecom giant Jio has emerged as the world's fifth strongest brand with a brand strength index (BSI) score of 91.7 out of 100 and AAA-plus rating.

Jio said the dominance of its brand is evident from the results from Brand Finance's original market research.

"Despite only being founded in 2016, Jio has quickly become the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world with almost 400 million subscribers," it said in a statement on Thursday.



Jio scores highest in all metrics -- consideration conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service and value for money -- compared to its telecom competitors in India. The brand has no major weaknesses within the sector.

Unlike other telecom brands globally, Jio said it has broken the mould and enjoys genuine affection from consumers.

Known for its affordable plans, Jio took India by storm through offering 4G to millions of users for free, simultaneously transforming how Indians consume the internet -- known as the 'Jio effect.' (ANI)

