JioMart brings "Tyohaar Ready Sale" for this festival season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Reliance Retail's JioMart on Friday announced the roll-out of its month-long festival fiesta for the upcoming festival season.

The festival season sale began today and will run until October 23, 2022.

JioMart will host two sales during this time: the 'Tyohaar Ready Sale' and the 'Bestival Sale.'

According to Reliance Retail, customers can save up to 80 per cent on electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, FMCG and consumer durables, in addition to grocery, JioMart's mainstay.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, "As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs."

"To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year. Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart," he added.

Reliance Retail said JioMart is set to be a one-stop shop for all its customers' shopping needs this Diwali, from food to fashion.

The company statement said JioMart will also provide its customers with an additional offer on SBI (State Bank of India) debit cards. Customers can look out for limited period 'Flash Deals' on the app.



The statement said customers check out flash deals every 3 hours, and look out for smartphones starting at Rs 6999.

On a minimum order value of Rs 1,000, customers can get an additional 10 per cent cashback using the SBI Bank Debit card.

Exclusive deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, etc.

There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail's owned brands such as Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and so on, the statement said.

Reliance Retail said JioMart has on-boarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season to transform lives and strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans in India.

In this regard, a wide range of innovative handmade craftsmanship from these artisans will be available ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, and exquisite handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, traditional jewellery, etc. for a pure authentic indulgence this festival season.

The company further said JioMart will expand its reach to the heartlands of the country and ensure timely delivery via the extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, etc, alongside third-party seller partners.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group.

JioMart is Reliance Retail's e-tail arm that launched in 2020. According to the company, JioMart endeavours to empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen the SMB community in India by providing them with one of India's largest home-grown e-marketplace destinations. (ANI)

