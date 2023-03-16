JioMart rolls out Craft Mela to empower the weaver and artisan community in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Reliance Retail's JioMart, leading indigenous e-marketplace, on Thursday announced the roll-out of one of the biggest handloom and handicraft storefronts -- the Craft Mela.

Customers will have the opportunity to visit the online version of an offline exhibition, where they will learn about Indian handicrafts, which would be on display from March 17-19.





Through Craft Mela, JioMart said it would impact the lives of more than 10,000 artisans and weavers from across 22 states and Union Territories of India. JioMart has already onboarded over 600 sellers and master artisans. Consumers can choose from over 85,000 products from across regions, showcasing the real essence of Bharat, according to a statement from Reliance Retail.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, "JioMart is dedicated to empowering the local artisan and weaver community in India through e-commerce. We want to help them grow their businesses, preserve Indian crafts, and provide impetus to the rural economy."

Keeping with its vision to empower local artisans and weavers to showcase 'Made in India' products to customers, JioMart said it gives prominence to India's rich handicraft heritage by exclusively promoting them on the platform.

"Such initiatives provide sellers with a platform to list and sell their merchandise online to a diverse customer base. It motivates artisans to embrace online selling. Through Craft Mela, we want to make authentic indigenous crafts from across the country quickly and easily accessible to our customers at the click of a button," Varaganti said, adding, "We aim to boost the growth of emerging local art forms that will benefit both artisans and customers, as we broaden our seller base and product assortment." (ANI)

