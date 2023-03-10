JioThings partners with EESL to enable 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): JioThings Smart Utility Platform has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the joint venture of Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power, to deploy 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar along with French electric utility firm EDF.

According to an official statement by Jio, JioThings Smart Utility Platform is an NB-IoT-enabled future-ready solution from Jio Platforms and is backed by 4G / LTE technology, which will drive the digital transformation of the power utilities sector and help achieve Ministry of Power and Government of India's aim of installing 250 million smart meters.

Speaking on the solution and its mission, Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, said, "JioThings Smart Electricity Metering solution offers a comprehensive suite of highly scalable, smart and secure solutions through a combination of IoT platform, hardware, nationwide connectivity, installation and after-sales services. We believe that the smart utility platform will bring transformational benefits of the latest smart technologies to the power sector. By empowering enterprises with cutting-edge, plug-and-play, smart solutions, we aim to accelerate the adoption of smart IoT solutions by enterprises and enable their digital transformation."



EESL Spokesperson said, "Smart Metering is the pivot around which India's next chapter of energy security reliability and the consumer-driven market will be written. We at EESL are committed to implementing innovative solutions to enable India in reaching its energy efficiency goals."

"EESL has brought about a paradigm shift in Smart Metering by partnering with leading digital technology companies. We were proven right by responsive digital companies like Jio and others. We are extremely pleased to have Jio as our IoT partner. With this success, we are certain that Next Generation Communication technology i.e. 5G will further boost the smart metering deployments as other AMI service providers gain confidence in outsourcing to technology providers", the EESL Spokesperson added.

According to the statement, JioThings' IoT-enabled Smart Utility Platform is a flagship solution for enabling Automated Meter Reading/ Advanced Metering Infrastructure in India to enable prepaid and post-paid metering.

"The highly secure IoT-powered platform simplifies meter management, giving utilities full visibility and control of its IoT-connected smart meters. The secure and scalable solution ensures reliable data collection and instantaneous 2-way communication leading to cost optimisation and seamless experience by helping improve collections and efficiencies and eliminating service delays," the statement said.

JioThings' pioneering IoT platforms backed by Jio's future-proof 4G LTE and 5G networks provide clear advantages over legacy technologies and address the challenges of the legacy solutions such as limitations created by dwelling conditions, challenges of RF mesh and proprietary implementations, thereby accelerating the adoption of smart solutions. (ANI)

