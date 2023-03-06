JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): JioThings Smart Utility Platform, a flagship Internet of Things (IoT) solution of JioThings, has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), the joint venture of leading public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Power, to deploy 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar.

JioThings Smart Utility Platform is a revolutionary narrow band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT)-enabled future-ready solution from Jio Platforms and is backed by the fourth-generation mobile system (4G/LTE technology), that will drive the digital transformation of the power utilities sector and help achieve the ministry of power and the government of India’s aim of installing 250 million smart meters, according to a statement from Jio Platforms.

NB-IoT significantly improves the power consumption of user devices, system capacity and spectrum efficiency, especially in deep coverage, according to a statement from Jio Platforms.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms, said, “JioThings Smart Electricity Metering solution offers a comprehensive suite of highly scalable, smart and secure solutions through a combination of IoT platform, hardware, nationwide connectivity, installation and after-sales services. We believe that the smart utility platform will bring transformational benefits of the latest smart technologies to the power sector."

He added, "By empowering enterprises with cutting-edge, plug and play, smart solutions, we aim to accelerate the adoption of smart IoT solutions by enterprises and enable their digital transformation.”

JioThings’ IoT enabled Smart Utility Platform is a flagship solution for enabling automated meter reading/advanced metering infrastructure in India to enable prepaid and post-paid metering. The highly secure IoT powered platform simplifies meter management, giving utilities full visibility and control of its IoT-connected smart meters.

According to the statement, the secure and scalable solution would ensure reliable data collection and instantaneous two-way communication leading to cost-optimisation and seamless experience by helping improve collections and efficiencies and eliminating service delays. (ANI)