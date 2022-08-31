Jitender Kumar Singla, Business icon of Dubai takes over a 5-star hotel on his 50th birthday

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/GPRC): At a gala event in Dubai Jitender Kumar Singla launched his 5-star hotel in Name of The Bristol Hotel earlier the property was managed by J W Marriott group of hotels at Deira Dubai. At the event high profile guest were invited from all over the world, Singla old friends also came in from Russia for the Launch of the hotel and to celebrate his 50th birthday. On his birthday with many precious gifts JK Singla received a very special gift directly from the office of Putin President of Russia.

Dr Jitendra Matlani Dubai based business tycoon, a close friend of Jitender Kumar Singla said that Singla is a Dubai based Indian origin Billionaire spent 27 years of his life in Russia, he came to Dubai in 2018, Chairs multiple business organizations.

Jitender Kumar Singla is planning to launch a automobile start up in 2023. Jitender Kumar Singla has also started a Shark TanX company in Dubai to help start up's which is proving financial back up to new small and medium businesses.



Singla apart from his business engagements is very active in several social causes. Helping various NGO's. He is very friendly and all his close friends call him JK with love.

Indian Billionaire Jitender Kumar Singla (Founder of JK Group of Companies) met Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa 2022. Today, with Singla at its helm the JK Group of Companies is a conglomerate that has diversified to include a multitude of fields such as Real Estate in India UAE, Education, Alcohol import, Car rentals, retail sector to name just a few. Jitender Singla is also an angel investor offering financial help to promising start-ups internationally. Jitender Singla is a Senior President of DPIAF UAE and he got awards for best icon businessman in Dubai 2022 and also for the International Peace award 2022.

This Story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

