JITENDRA EV TECH launches its new EV 2021- JET 320 packed with Best in class features

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Nashik-based JITENDRA EV TECH is a formidable name in the EV Scooter sector in India. The company has recently launched its new EV scooter named JET 320, which is being termed as the future of EV mobility in India.

Powered by a next-gen 250Watt BLDC Hub Motor, Best in class features are

Huge Boot Space of 24 Ltr

LED parking lights with powerful projector headlamp

Led Tail lamp with indicators

7" Digital dark theme Cluster.

Body colored sporty back rest.

The scooter is available in 4 attractive metallic colours - Blazing Red, Alpine White, Absolute Black, Candy Blue.

Along with standard fitment as Tubeless tyre, Front disc brake, key less start, remote locking, antitheft protection, Mobile Charging USB Port, Motor Walk Assist (Reverse Motion) and much more..

This scooter fitted with Durable Lithium ion battery with 2 variants 48 v 30 Ah and 60 V 26 Ah provides an impressive riding range of Upto 72* and Upto 80** Kmpc respectively.

JITENDRA EV TECH thanks Government of India and Ministry of Road and transport for exempting EV from fees for RC and for its renewal this will encourage customers to adopt EV at affordable pricing, and encourage E- mobility.



"This EV was launched keeping in mind the rising needs of Indians for city commuting. Jnevt is committed to the supporting the Indian Government's vision of reducing the carbon footprint from traditional fossil fuels. This scooter is a much economical and greener alternative than a traditional 2-wheeler or a motorcycle", says company's Founder Director JITENDRA SHAH

"During the last quarter, we have witnessed around 25% increase in overall sales. This can be due to the hike in fuel prices. The number of enquiries from customers has grown considerably during the same time. Lot of Indians are now realizing that EV are a much better option when it comes to daily and city commuting, B2B sales have picked up because of quality and service. The JMT 1000 HS also has Cargo approval.", eyeing this scenario company is planning to launch 2 new EV models this fiscal says company's Co-Founder Director CA SAMKIT SHAH

The running cost of Jitendra's new EV scooter is now 20* paise per kilometre. If you compare this to any popular 2-wheeler that runs on petrol, the cost are significantly lower.



The company plans to sell 3X units as compared last fiscal. In this financial JNEVT will reach almost in every district place pan India.

EV sector is witnessed constant Improvement and innovation. Market forces and demand combined with new indigenous technology will help us in bringing manufacturing costs and EV battery costs down, company's Co-Founder Director CA SAMKIT SHAH. This will help the EV industry in becoming more competitive and cost effective.

"With rapid improvements in technology, we expect economies of scale to play a big role and bring down the battery costs. This will make EVs more price competitive," added Sandeep Borse

India is the fourth largest automobile market in the world. India is also the second-largest two-wheeler market. India depends heavily on oil imports, with a USD 112 billion oil import bill in FY19. With Pollution in many Indian cities reaching an alarming level, EV vehicle adoption in India is increasing and companies including JITENDRA EV TECH are constantly helping the cause of a greener environment.

Rising fuel prices and consumer preferences for 'green' is having a favourable impact India's fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. According to report by the financial services firm Avendus Capital Indian EV industry represents Rs 500 billion opportunity by 2025, Covid notwithstanding.

Website - www.jitendraev.com

