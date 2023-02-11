JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 results: Net Profit up 24 per cent at Rs 74.26 Cr. in Oct-Dec'22

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): JK Lakshmi Cement recorded an increase in Net Sales by 25 per cent to Rs. 1488.53 Crore in Oct-Dec.22 from Rs. 1193.41 Crore in the corresponding Quarter Oct-Dec.21. In spite of unabated rise in fuel prices, JK Lakshmi Cement improved its profitability on account of higher volume, improved efficiency parameters, optimization of sales and product mix. EBITDA rose to Rs. 175.20 Crore in Oct-Dec.22 from Rs. 162.84 Crore in Oct-Dec.21. After providing for interest and depreciation, PBT stood at Rs. 102.47 Crore in Oct-Dec.22 as against Rs. 90.99 Crore in Oct-Dec.21. After Providing for Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income, JK Lakshmi Cement's Net Profit was higher by 24 per cent at Rs. 74.26 Crore in Oct-Dec.22 against Rs. 59.84 Crore achieved in the corresponding Quarter.

During the Nine months April 22-December 22 JK Lakshmi Cement's Sales increased by 23 per cent to Rs. 4342.18 Crore (Rs. 3543.14 Crore) and EBITDA was marginally lower at Rs. 559.61 Crore (Rs. 574.65 Crore). JK Lakshmi Cement's Net Profit during this period was lower at Rs. 235.47 Crore against Rs. 256.30 Crore in the same period last year.

To further optimize its energy cost, JK Lakshmi Cement is implementing a Project enabling it to enhance the TSR from 4 per cent to 12 per cent in its Sirohi Plant. JK Lakshmi Cement has also tied-up with a private player for supply of 40 MW Solar Power for its Durg Plant. After Implementation of this Solar Plant, the Share of Renewable Energy would go up to 80 per cent for Durg Plant & to around 50 per cent for the Company. Both these Projects are expected to be on stream during last Quarter of FY24.



JK Lakshmi Cement (NSE: JKLAKSHMI), is one of India's leading cement manufacturers with an annual turnover of more than Rs. 5000 crores. With establishing its first plant in Rajasthan in 1982, the company has been in the cement business for the last four decades and distinguishes itself based on its innovative practices and initiatives aimed at customer satisfaction.

With a strong network of about 4000+ cement dealers spread in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, the company is in the business of manufacturing Wall Putty, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), White Cement, High-Grade Gypsum Plaster, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks, etc.

The Group has been committed to the 'Make in India' campaign by manufacturing products of impeccable quality to substitute imported goods. The strong brand equity of the Group has been built through using latest technologies, continuous research in development and innovation.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

