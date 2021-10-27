JKYog to host 48 Hours Diwali Akhand Kirtan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas Grand Diwali Mahotsav celebrations will kick off from Oct 29 onwards with a 48 Hr Akhand Kirtan or continuous devotional chanting by JKYog Founder, global spiritual leader Swami Mukundananda and various JKYog groups worldwide.

The event has been organized to spread positivity and support education for rural youth and healthcare for the underprivileged. Attendees worldwide can donate to these causes during the Akhand Kirtan event. The Dr. Dash Foundation, will match all donations during this period.

Shreya Bhat, JKYog President, shared, "Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil within our own hearts. A great way to develop love and compassion for humanity at large is service to the underprivileged. When we extend ourselves to help others in need, we recognize their suffering and grow in empathy to make the world a more peaceful and happy place for all. It is with this vision that JKYog has organized this 48 Hr Akhand Kirtan event. We are grateful to Dr. Dash Foundation for their generous and enthusiastic support of this initiative."

Dr. Dash and Dr. Dash Foundation Initiatives

Dr. Dash Foundation is a charitable organization that has been supporting education, health and welfare through philanthropy and corporate social responsibility initiatives for the last 30 years. Dr. Dash Foundation also supports and promotes various community and cultural activities.

Dr. S.K. Dash is the Chairman & Founder, Dr Dash Foundation as well as the Chairman & Chancellor, Jagadguru Kripalu University (JKU). JKU has been established to offer world-class education and avenues to students aspiring to build great careers for becoming global leaders of the future, blending the best of the Eastern and Western traditions.

Dr. Dash is a recipient of the Distinguished Non-Resident Odia Award bestowed by the then President of India Hon. Pranab Mukherjee.

Dr. Dash has been integral in the establishment of several universities, hospitals, schools and orphanages for the needy around the world. He has adopted six High Schools, three Orphanages, one village in India and also helped in setting up Four Orissa-America Resource Centers in Odisha, India. His foundation had helped over 100000 students and counting.



Significance of Diwali

More than a billion people globally celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Apart from India, Diwali is also celebrated in Singapore, Malaysia, Guyana, Mauritius, and Nepal. The Sikhs celebrate this day as Bandi Chorr Divas - the day Guru Hargobind Singh ji was released from prison by Emperor Jahangir along with 52 other Hindu kings. Diwali also marks the Nirvaan Divas or the final liberation day of the illustrious Mahaveer, the 24th and last Tirthankara of the Jains. Buddhists observe this day as Ashoka Vijayadashami or the day Emperor Ashoka became a Buddhist.

Hindu celebrations begin with Dhanteras (falling on Nov 2nd this year) and extend for over a week. On Dhanteras Day Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for health and prosperity.

In northern India Diwali lamps are lit to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan and rescuing Sita. Southern India celebrates it as Naraka Chaturdashi, the death of the demon Narakasur at the hands of Lord Krishna's consort Satyabhama. Diwali is also celebrated as Bali Pratipada or the day the demon king Mahabali revisits his loyal subjects on earth. Mahabali was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and was pushed below the earth by the Lord as a result of Bali's greed, to forever rule the nether realms. Eastern India celebrates it as Kali Pujo, whereas Western India celebrates it as Roop Chaudas (the day Goddess Kali killed the demon Raktabija) and Chopada Pooja (worship of the business ledgers, since Diwali signals the beginning of a new year of business).

Kirtan or congregational chanting of the name of God has been described as the highest sacrifice or Yajna in the Vedic scriptures. It is the prescribed method to purify the heart and one of the best ways to celebrate festivals.

"In this age of kali which is labelled in the Bhagavatam as the age of hypocrisy and deceit, the best kind of yagya is Sankirtan yagya," says Swami Mukundananda.

The Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas will conduct Akhand Sankirtan and offer several Pooja opportunities for devotees following different Diwali traditions every single day from Oct 31-Nov 7. People can join the celebrations in person or virtually from anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: radhakrishnatemple.net/Diwali.

