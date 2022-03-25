JLL's new Gurugram office reveals the future of work

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JLL, India's largest real estate consultancy firm announced the launch of its new office at DLF Cyber Park, Gurugram. This is by far, the Firm's largest office in India hosting over 23 teams and over 300 employees. This is also the brand's newest office in the Asia Pacific region designed by its in-house team built on the four cornerstones of sustainability, technology, employee wellness, and hybrid working.

One of the key insights from global real estate trends is to build workplaces that can deliver an excellent experience for employees and create an environment that fosters better performance. JLL's new office does just that - it is designed to create an agile and collaborative workplace, integrating the concept of co-working to create an energetic and dynamic work environment. Its people-centric and flexible approach encourages collaboration and interaction as employees return to work.

Radha Dhir, CEO & Country Head, India, JLL said, "While there is continued debate around the future of office, we at JLL believe that there is significant value in having a physical space. It fosters a deeper connection within the workforce and beyond. New generation hybrid workspaces and purpose-built environments are the need of the hour. This along with the physical manifestation of company values drives employee engagement and promotes brand loyalty."

"I am incredibly delighted with the launch of this office space. It is a standing testament of how JLL can support clients' planning office designs, be willing to experiment in challenging times, and always want to go the extra mile for their people and their clients alike. This office reflects our purpose, our ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit and is a demonstration of what we think the future of work looks like," she added.

Key highlights: An agile workspace to suit the future of work

-180 workstations and 120 work points for employees including ergonomically designed furniture, height-adjustable workstations, collaboration desks, bench seating, and more.

-Hosting India's first 225-inch large interactive Prysm video wall



-Large 'Work cafe' to host a quick meet and greets overlooks a lounge area offering multi-configuration usage

-An outdoor terrace with a service bar ideal for evening get-togethers

-Meeting rooms with Cisco WebEx kits and room booking schedulers, lighting controls features, and wireless screen sharing facility.

-Green walls and biophilic elements spread across the floor, indoor air quality improvement solutions

-Acoustically insulated focus pods and noise control phonebooths

Manish Aggarwal, Managing Director, North & East India, JLL said, "Gurugram has grown considerably in the past few years and hosts many leading corporate houses. This extension to the capital of the country has proven to be a growth center across sectors. We understand the importance of staying closer to both our talent and clients, building workplaces that foster collaboration and promote health and wellness. Given the changing work environment, this is our endeavour to make a return to work for our employees an extremely comfortable experience."

JLL's new office is another step towards achieving the Firm's sustainability goals, aiming for LEED and Wellness Gold rating. Responsible procurement from locally sourced materials and carefully selected products with high green certification and low VOC content have been used in the office. Features such as energy and water meters integrated with BMS, daylight sensors and dimmable lighting, access to natural lighting contribute towards LEED requirements. Follow-me printing, sensor-based washroom fittings, occupancy-driven lighting management, and waste segregation and management have been incorporated in the design and operations to optimize the resource utilization and drive efficiencies, helping JLL manage a healthier and more sustainable carbon footprint spanning across the lifecycle of the facility.

With this office the Firm is walking the talk for the Future of work - showcasing a working model of a flexible and adaptable digitally-enabled workspace, enhancing the human experience through sustainability and wellness initiatives while continuously striving towards innovation and improvement.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

