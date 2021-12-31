JMS Foundation organizes Blanket Seva for the widows & mothers in need

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): This winter, JMS Foundation took this gratifying initiative to distribute 1000 blankets for the widows and mothers in need. This humanitarian service took place at Vrindavan, Mathura.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10th December - the day the United Nations General Assembly was adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Celebrating the Human Right Day, this drive was hosted by JMS Foundation followed by a drive organized for Tribal Villages of Udaipur, Rajasthan as well as in Delhi/NCR on 8th December on the occasion of Sardar Jagmohan Singh on whose name the JMS Foundation was formed.

Manu Jagmohaan Singh, Founder and President JMS Foundation personally distributed Blankets and his experience was that he could literally see tears in the eyes of the people.

Manu Jagmohaan Singh thinks that we all are so privileged to have all the comforts of life but our one act of kindness can get a Smile on a person's face. So, he urges that everyone should come ahead and help or contribute in any manner or form. JMS Foundation will set up an Ashram in Vrindavan where widows & mothers will stay with all the comforts and the Founder wants to set up the Ashram by 2024 but till then he will put in his best efforts to help the widow's and mother's.

JMS Foundation supports and helps the under privileged & other charities in the work they are doing.



JMS Foundation will be hosting a charity gala dinner in the United Kingdom to support other charities and will recognize them for their noble work, supported by NRI Institute. JMS Foundation Charity Gala Dinner will be held at the NRI World Summit at United Kingdom 2022. A three day Gala of networking, Celebration of Achievements, Charity & Investment opportunities.

JMS Foundation is an initiative to make a better world for girl child & the under privileged who are in need. JMS is dedicated to the welfare of marginalized girl child. We are here to give them the best of education because they deserve it! Our sole aim is to provide them with Educational, Financial and Intellectual facilities that would not only polish their skills but also would give them a much needed confidence to face the world with a new attitude.

Apart from providing basic education to girl child, JMS Foundation endeavours to continually improve the existing quality of education being imparted to the students. For the same, we plan to build sustainable schools in villages with physically and emotionally safe learning environment, through an improvement of infrastructure facilities, and improvement in overall learning levels of children.

For more information, please visit: www.jms-foundation.com.

