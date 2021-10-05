Jogani Reinforcement launches polyfiber 3S new generation concrete and construction fiber for durable and crack free infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/Target Media): The superior grade new generation polyfibre 3S launched by Jogani Reinforcement has revolutionized the construction and infrastructure industry especially in India.

The product is emerging quickly to an advance reinforcement material with high potential. The Indian group company, under the leadership of Maheshkumar, has stormed the global arena by bringing in a plethora of diversified and innovative products in segments like technical textiles, engineering fibers, and reinforcement products.

And innovative efforts of the homegrown brand have shown results both at home and at the international level. The Jogani Group added a feather in its cap when its CMD, Maheshkumar, was recently bestowed with the ICON 20-21 award by The Economic Times, Times of India Group.

Jogani reinforcement is leading the market by setting a new trend. The ISO9001 certified company, with ISO 14001 certification, introduces polyfibres as per the ASTM C 1116 of the American Quality Standards.

From roadways to housing, the kind of infrastructural changes our country is undergoing at present, the launch of such innovative and brilliant product will definitely pace up the developmental curve of new India. Additionally, the overall cost burden of using Polyfibres products is significantly less.



Currently, all top-level construction companies like Ultratech, L&t, ACC, ETC. are on the lookout for durable and crack-free reinforcement material for all their projects, including different high-level constructions.

Using these innovative and micro synthetic fibres by JoganiReinforcement, the projects in question ensure longevity and quality assurance in all construction segments. The common infrastructural problems faced by any concrete structure are eliminated if high-quality synthetic poly-fibre is used ideally with RCC, MORTAR, PQC, PCC, FRC, PLASTER, CEMENT articles, Precast, and various other concrete applications.

These microscopic reinforcement poly-fibre 3S are incomparable as it adds tensile reinforcement and offers better ductility of the mortar or concrete. To add, these fibres provide support to the concrete in all three dimensions that leads the structure to become crack resistance and durable. There is less rebound losses in plaster, and it also reduces water permeability. Hence the propagation of the cracks reduces significantly. These reinforced products reduce the labour and material cost and ultimately bring down the lifecycle cost of construction considerably.

According to Maheshkumar, CMD of Jogani Group Reinforcement and a reinforcement technologist, "All our products are created and are based on durability and sustainability approach. Our next-generation and advanced technology fibres are used for tensile reinforcement and crack control in all types of mortar and concrete in many countries including Dubai, the USA, Singapore, Africa. Our products have received international acclaim and acceptance. Hence, we want to make our presence in all corners of the world. We are happy to announce our new international set up soon"

Maheshkumar is a new-age entrepreneur who has vast knowledge and expertise in the field of engineering fibres and reinforcement technologies. He focuses on quality research and development. The reason why he and his team created such innovative products- Engineering Fibers, Concrete Fiber, and Construction Fibre and patented the same. His work is widely acknowledged and awarded by Indian and International Construction institutes. Jogani Reinforcement is a corporate member in American Concrete Institute, Indian Society for Structural Engineers etc.

The launch of these new generation fibres has provided a notable boost in successfully strengthening our nation's infrastructure. JOGANI® Reinforcement Innovation and technical expertise have offered the infrastructure industry what they longed for - superior quality products at a competitive price.www.joganireinforcement.com

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

