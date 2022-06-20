Johnson's and Karan Patel celebrate gentle moments on this Father's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): The pandemic not only changed the way the world functioned it also gave rise to a new crop of dads- fathers who are spending a lot more time with their families, especially their little ones.

Being an equal parent evolved further, with these dads donning many more roles like an expert masseur with elan. With the world returning to normalcy, these dads are having to adjust to the separation from their little ones. On Father's Day, Johnson's® shares with you the precious moments of actor and TV celebrity Karan Patel with his baby girl Mehr and their new routine as he resumes his film shoots.

The film depicts how Karan plans his day on workdays so that he doesn't miss his precious routine with his baby girl Mehr. It also has touching moments as Karan calls out massage time as their favorite and a little step towards a strong future, with Johnson's Baby Oil.



Speaking about the film, Manoj Gadgil, Vice-President Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India said, "The pandemic encouraged an increasing number of dads to become a part of their baby's routine at home and gave a whole new meaning to equal parenting. Though it all started with some anxiety and doubts, but with a lot of perseverance, it has now become the most cherished time for these dad-baby duos. Hence, on this Father's Day, we want to celebrate fatherhood and its many forms."

To celebrate the joy and spirit of fatherhood, Karan encourages new dads to create lifelong bonds with their little ones by getting actively involved in nurturing their children. Several other well-known influencers will be sharing their memorable moments with Johnson's® on Father's Day using #PapaOnDuty.

Link to the digital film: https://youtube.com/shorts/anQHGl2ifK0?feature=share

