'Joker' star Samayera Khan gears up for her upcoming Tollywood debut

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/ATK): Actress Samayera Khan is the latest name buzzing in the Telugu Film Industry as the actress' latest movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9.

The star, who is known for her impeccable acting and dance, has reportedly will be seen playing the lead role in this big-budget action movie.

Samayera Khan is a very well-known name in the theatre and Hindi film industry. She had done a handful of movies, music videos and web series. She was last seen in the web series 'The Joker' which is streaming on MX Player. Her performance in the series was appreciated by many and Samayera carved a niche audience for herself.



Samayera is one of the artists who is known for her perfection, she did theatre for good four years before trying her hand at the big screen. Reportedly, Samayera has performed 50 acts. She boasts a huge fan following and is known for scorching social media with her alluring pictures. Apart from her glamorous pictures, Samayera also motivates fans with her workout and yoga pictures.

She is currently busy touring cities for the promotion of her film.

