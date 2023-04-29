Jos Alukkas all set to launch 100 stores with an investment of 5500 crores: Single biggest expansion plans in gold retailing in the country

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jos Alukkas, leading jewellery retail chain in South India has announced their massive global expansion plan to launch 100 new showrooms at an investment of Rs. 5500 crores.

This is the single largest investment and expansion plan by a jewellery retail brand in the country. The jewellery group eyes a pan-global level growth. Jos Alukkas is one of the pioneers in the jewellery industry having established his jewellery house nearly 60 years ago, in Thrissur, the gold capital of Kerala.

Born to gold

In the era where ornaments were bought from goldsmiths who made jewellery against orders, one man thought differently, and revolutionised gold retailing in India. His name, Jos Alukka. He opened showrooms that offered ready to wear jewellery in thousands of designs in hundreds of kilograms of gold. So vast were his choices that the Jos Alukkas showrooms came to be known as Gold Supermarkets.

The revolutionary in Jos Alukka was always there. When Jos Alukka opened shop in UAE, the first from Kerala to do so, he discovered certified 916 stamped gold. The consumer benefit of it impressed him so much that he became perhaps the first Indian jeweller to offer gold jewellery certified with the 916 stamp, thereby raising standards to international levels in South India.

He campaigned for the Govt when it made BIS 916 mandatory and now has gladly embraced the HUID certification.

Today designs in gold, diamonds, platinum and silver are enhanced by DG Gold, a digital gold buying platform.

Purity that gave courage

This gave customers immense courage to invest heavily in gold as they were confident that their Jos Alukka's jewellery was worth its weight in gold.

A journey filled with sparkle

The Jos Alukkas group continues its march towards dynamic growth. Unique and innovative ornaments, created by master craftsmen in state of the art factories, fair price, undiluted commitment to purity, customer centric schemes won Jos Alukkas customers who continue to be loyal, over generations.

The success graph has always been on the rise, with revenues crossing 9000 crores from just 50 showrooms - something jewellers with more outlets just manage to reach.

The showrooms are backed by research on the latest trends and popular designs to make Jos Alukkas a leading player in the industry.

A future shining with possibilities

Now in 2024, with 60 years of success achieved through skill, innovation and price benefits arising from their debt free management, Jos Alukkas is eyeing a new brighter future.



The launch of 100 stores with an investment of 5500 crores - the biggest retail expansion in India, The group has chalked out a well calibrated trajectory, for a smooth and fast paced expansion.

First, more stores in more towns of south India, followed by a detailed move into key markets in the rest of India. Then, Jos Alukkas has set its sights on GCC / Europe and the US.

"The focus will be on being a designer brand outside India. Therefore, an international design lab will be set up. The new product range will be launched soon in collaboration with one of India's leading designers. Collaborating with Global Designers is also part of the expansion plan. The Global Expansion will not concentrate just where the Indian Diaspora is located, but go to every important city in the world," says Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas.

Some incredible partnerships

Many have contributed to the success of Jos Alukkas. The Group says it owes its popularity to its management team and prized employees. Today the Group's media face is an actor par excellence, loved by people across India, a philanthropist and activist, R. Madhavan to be Jos Alukkas' global brand ambassador.

"Jos Alukkas's six-decade-long legacy in the jewellery sector obviously gives it a legendary place in the gold retail industry in the country says Madhavan. He expressed great happiness to be a part of Jos Alukkas's mission to take their artistry, ethical business model and sustainable global growth to more people, with utmost responsibility," says R Madhavan.

Courage is a Jos Alukkas experience

Jos Alukkas has always stood for courage. This ethos is driving its advertising campaign. That courage extends to the people through sustained campaigns on purity and fair trade practices.

VA Shrikumar, brand strategist, says that he was transfixed by the ethos and values of Jos Alukkas and completely subscribed to it.

The philosophy of the brand based on 'courage ' was also unveiled at the media meet in Chennai. Customers have been saying from time to time that they can courageously buy gold from Jos Alukkas and that it is rasi gold. "From that, the phrase 'courage' came to the to the Group," say Varghese Alukka, Paul Alukka and John Alukka, the MDs of Jos Alukkas.

Joining R Madhavan is actress Keerthy Suresh who is part of Jos Alukkas campaigns.

Jos Alukkas is a leading jewellery group mainly operating in South India. The first store begun 58 years ago by Jose Alukka, founder and Chairman of Jos Alukkas was in Thrissur, the gold capital of India. Now, the jewellery group has grown to 47 showrooms making its presence felt across the world, including GCC countries. Jos Alukkas is the first jewellery group which introduced BIS hallmark and 916 stamping in the Indian market and is also the pioneer in establishing showrooms in GCC countries. Now the group is all set for a global expansion plan by launching 100 new showrooms at an investment of Rs. 5500 crores. Actor R Madhavan has joined Jos Alukkas as their Global Ambassador. Along with R Madhavan, actress Keerthy Suresh will also lead the future campaigns of Jos Alukkas. Varghese Alukka, Paul J Alukka and John Alukka are the Managing Directors of the group.

