Joyrica - The emerging e-commerce for Vedic Home Decor

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/SRV Media): The Premium Vedic Home Decor brand, 'Joyrica', with its range of engaging product gallery is an exclusive online store for home decors that makes the best utilization of India's rich cultural diversity and heritage for developing unique handcrafted products.

Offering tasteful designs and extensive craftsmanship, Joyrica features a variety of home decors ranging from blissfully handcrafted spiritual Rudraksha tree to the amazingly beautiful planters handmade by the skilled artisans exhibiting natural simplicity and unmatched style.

To preserve the Indian Culture & Tradition, Joyrica, in the changed scenario of the pandemic is an opportune establishment that brought employment opportunities for hundreds of regional artisans and weavers who have had a devastating impact on their livelihoods.

Accounting for 1.2 per cent of the total contribution in the world market, the Indian handicraft industry is a vital segment of the decentralized sector in the country with around seven million regional artisans. As per the study by ASSOCHAM, India's handicrafts exports are likely to cross the Rs 24,000 crore mark by the end of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Promoting the country's regional art and craftsmanship while significantly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat", Joyrica aims to nurture and develop the immense potentials of the regional artisans. Conceptualizing and implementing the appreciable art & craftsmanship of the skilled artisans at Joyrica go a long way in giving an edge over the contemporary designs, and keeping in view every nuance while processing the products that reach the end consumers.



Jay Paudyal, CEO of Joyrica, says, "The idea behind the establishment of Joyrica is simple i.e. to make people feel connected to the diverse indigenous culture, traditions, and community in India and involve them in representing the same either by making them practitioners or consumers. At Joyrica we display the rich heritage of the country in an online store to expand the reach of the Indian Handicrafts Industry and honour the innovative skills of the master artisans and craftsmen. In addition to preservation, promotion & marketing of the cultural traditions at Joyrica, we are inclined towards the skill development of the rural artisans and utilize the immense potentials of the Indian Handicrafts Industry by the conceptual implementation of the required technological, social, and economic interventions."

Established in the last quarter of 2020, Joyrica is an online store that provides budget-friendly accessibility and a huge value to the exclusive home decors. The premium Vedic handcrafted decors at Joyrica hold spiritual significance and are packed with multiple benefits such as prosperity, wellness, success, and healing. Perfectly aligned to deeply blend with the diverse Indian culture and traditions, the extensive craftsmanship at Joyrica continuously evolves into culturally valuable aesthetics.

Starting from the table-top decors inclusive of Vedic handicraft items making use of raw materials like Rudraksha, Gomti Chakras, and Seashells, to the modern visual showpieces Joyrica offers. Tasteful designs and extensive craftsmanship in its premium Vedic home decors uniquely represent the country's culture and community both through artisans and materials. Joyrica foresees enlarging its product gallery by including other handicraft items like earthenware, woodware, metalware, marble sculptures, pottery items, and others. To view, the premium range of their products, visit: https://www.joyrica.com/

Vijay Paudyal, CMO of Joyrica, responsible for handling product research & marketing says, "Addressing the most critical demands of the customers at Joyrica, we are looking forward to bolstering the creative imaginations of the regional artisans. Prioritizing the online channels of marketing that are most relevant now, we are making every possible effort to reach out to the consumers through social media, influencer marketing, and other digital activities and are envisioned to partner with the leading offline stores of Home decor in near future".

Vijay further adds that Joyrica as emerging e-commerce for the Indian handicrafts decor industry currently has 10 products that would further expand to a premium range of 500 products, while employing more and more regional artisans by the end of this year. To view, the premium range of their products WhatsApp on 7775038777 or visit Joyrica.

