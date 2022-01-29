JRK Home Decor highlights top trends in interior decorative lighting

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/Target Media): In the modern-day world, the taste and preferences of a customer change at a very fast pace and the same phenomenon is visible in interior decorative lighting as well. The architecture and construction industry has also understood the fact that now they need to address the interior lighting needs of customers at the beginning of the project and not in the last as interior decorative lighting has become the focus point for the majority of the customers.

Recently, the lighting experts at JRK Home Decor shed some light on the topic of top trends in interior decorative lighting and if you are looking forward to buying or building a new look or thinking of revamping the interiors of your residence, you just can't give it a miss.

1. Add more value to premises:

Now more thought needs to be given while designing interior decorative lighting as due to COVID-19, people spend more time at home because of which they expect that the lighting system should be designed in a manner that not only looks beautiful but also adds more value to the premises by fulfilling the lighting needs. JRK Home Decor has worked quite extensively in this regard and has designed its products that gave a fancy feel in addition to creating a soothing ambience.

2. Home is the new office:

In the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of us have been working from our homes and to ensure that efficiency doesn't get affected, many people have invested a good amount in creating an office space in their homes. Interior decorative lighting plays an important role in such a scenario and it also needs to be ascertained that the home doesn't lose its comforting and relaxing feel in a bid to create working space.

3. Smart lighting:



The lighting experts at JRK Home Decor feel that smart lighting or automation of lighting is the future of interior decorative lighting. In simple words, smart lighting is fulfilling the lighting specifications of the user by pressing just one button. This type of customization is getting very popular nowadays as it helps the consumer in achieving optimal results as far as interior decorative lighting is concerned.

4. Brass will remain an integral part:

Despite new trends emerging in interior decorative lighting, brass products will still stay stronger as people are very much in love with the finishing and warm touch that brass brings to the ambience. JRK Home Decor has a big list of beautiful brass lighting products which can fit easily in the requirements of homeowners.



