JSP Foundation provides houses to over 500 families

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Pursuing its vision of inclusive development, JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) led by industrialist Naveen Jindal on Saturday launched Project Aashiana to provide financial assistance to poor and homeless people in building houses for their families.

In the first phase, 529 needy people have been identified for support under this project.



Launching the project in a hybrid programme held across Angul, Raigarh, Barbil, Tensa, Bhubaneswar and New Delhi, JSP Foundation's Chairperson, Shallu Jindal said, "A house is a dream for every family. But poor financial conditions deprive some people to build their own houses. Therefore, JSP Foundation, in its constant endeavour to improve the quality of life of people, is supporting more than 500 families from financially weaker sections to build their dream home."

According to JSP Foundation, a total of 529 families from 13 Indian states have been selected for financial assistance under the project. They were given confirmation letters for financial grants during the event.

Under Project Aashiana, the selected families will be given financial assistance up to Rs 250,000 for the construction of their house and basic amenities like toilets, drinking water and electrification, based on the assessment by the Foundation. (ANI)

