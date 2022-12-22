JSP Foundation supports 5100+ girls and women for higher education and skill development

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/JSP Foundation): Expanding its ambit to provide financial assistance to more women and girls from weaker sections of society, JSP Foundation, the CSR wing of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) today launched the second edition of the Yashasvi programme. Chairperson of JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal inaugurated the programme and presented scholarship award letters to 5122 women and girls from Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Launching the programme, Jindal said, "Quality education and skill development is still a challenge for many women and girls who belong to disadvantaged sections of society. Yashasvi is a step towards empowering women and girls to break the glass ceiling through education and skill development. We are happy that many girls who received support in the first phase of the programme have got jobs after their training. I am sure the second edition of the Yashasvi programme will enable more women and girls to achieve their goals and realise their aspirations".

Advisory Body Member of JSP Foundation Yashasvini Jindal, who is instrumental in conceptualizing this initiative was present in the programme and encouraged the selected women and girls.



Yashasvi is a flagship initiative by JSP Foundation to provide financial assistance to meritorious women and girls from weaker sections of society in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, who are deprived of education or skill development because of financial constraints. The selected students are supported with financial assistance towards the course fee and other associated fees for pursuing vocational training or academic courses in professional/general streams in the institutions/colleges of their choice. In the first phase, which started in August 2022, 508 girls received support. JSP Foundation has allocated Rs. 12 Crore for this initiative in FY 2022-23.



For the second phase, JSP Foundation received more than 10000 applications, out of which 5122 girls and women, enrolled in various 326 educational institutes in 10 States are selected. Out of the 2823 women and girls are studying their education in various fields, including medicine, dental, engineering, management, commerce, computer science, nursing, social science, law, social work, pharmacy and others. Similarly, 2299 women and girls are pursuing vocational training in the field of beauty therapy, tailoring, computer hardware, IT, retail management, hospitality, data entry and others. The Foundation will remit the financial assistance amount directly to the institutions in which they are enrolled.

Women and girls present in the programme expressed their gratitude to the JSP Foundation for enabling them to pursue their dreams of education and skill development. "Yashasvi programme by JSP Foundation is a silver lining for me and many girls. In light of my family's dire financial situation, I was worried about how I can complete my education. Now that I have the support of the JSP Foundation, I can fulfil my dream and contribute to society," said Priyanka Bisoyi who is pursuing MBBS in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh, Odisha.

JSP's President and Group Head (CSR) Prashant Kumar Hota highlighted the objectives and vision of the programme. He thanked the women and girls as well as various institutions for the huge response to the initiative.

JSP's Group CEO - Steel Division DK Saraogi, Executive Director (Raigarh) Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Executive Director (Tamnar) Chhabinath Singh and CSR Heads of all Units were present on the occasion. JSP's Executive Director (Angul) Hridayeshwar Jha delivered the vote of thanks.

