JSPL posts production of 6.9 lakh tonnes in January, sales jump 35 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) continues to post impressive growth numbers in production and sales as its monthly production increased year-on-year in January 2021 to 6.9 lakh tonnes.

"After displaying resilience in the first nine months of FY21, JSPL continued to gain momentum as we enter a new decade. JSPL's monthly production increased y-o-y in January 2021 to 6.9 lakh tonnes. Higher production also helped JSPL post a solid growth y-o-y in shipments to 5.8 lakh tonnes. Shipments were, however, lower q-o-q as JSPL continued to focus on value over volumes," read the company's release dated February 9.



JSPL MD V R Sharma heaped praises on the company's workforce and said that they will double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation.

"Thanks to an outstanding, committed workforce, we have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. With the country getting back to normalcy, we will only do better. We'll double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation," Sharma said.

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors. With an investment of about USD 12 billion across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India, according to the release. (ANI)

