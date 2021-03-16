JSPL's TRB bags Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

Tensa (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): TRB Iron Ore Mines of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Tensa of Sundergarh district of Orissa has been honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award-2019 in the Gold category for exemplary efforts in maintaining best safety practices. The award was conferred at the Odisha State Safety Conclave-2020 held in Bhubaneswar.

TRB iron ore mines for the third consecutive year bagged this Kalinga Safety Award while in October 2020 it had won the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon FIMI Excellence Award for its efforts in ensuring ecological balance through sustainable mining



In 2017, TRB mines became the first mines in India to receive TPM Excellence Award, for successful implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) systems and process including innovation, value creation, respect for the environment and people, operational excellence, accountability and flexibility in adaption to volatile, economic and social changes.

Pramod Kumar Patra, Vice President and Unit Head of TRB Mines received the award on behalf of JSPL from Hon'ble Speaker of Odisha State Assembly Surya Narayan Patro, in presence of Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secy, Revenue & Disaster Management, Govt of Odisha, and other dignitaries.

