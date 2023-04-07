JSP's Promoter Group Companies, part of Naveen Jindal Group fully repaid loan against shares

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against Shares of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), said the company statement.



JSP has been informed that Promoter Group Companies that are part of Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares.

Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal Group now stands at Nil.

The loan repayment has been a part of the group's deleveraging strategy. The peak Loan against shares was approximately Rs 1,140 crore during October 2018 which has been reduced to Nil, added the statement. (ANI)

