July 14 till August 19 Lord Shiva will descend from his abode Kailash to bless his devotees!

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/Mediaiwire): The auspicious holy month of Shravan will be celebrated from July 14 till August 12 in the North and East and from July 29 to August 27 in the South and Western India.

Great significance is attached to this holy month as it was during this time that during the churning of the ocean, known popularly as the Samudra Manthan, Kolahal (poison) emerged from the ocean which threatened all life. Lord Shiva drank this poison and kept it in his throat in order to save humanity and henceforth He is also called NeelKanth.

Rudraksha which means Rudra + aksh meaning 'pleasing to the eyes of Shiva' is his gift to mankind to overcome negativity, assuring health, peace and joy. During the month of Shravan, Lord Shiva's choicest blessings is showered on his devotees who are wearing His Rudraksha.

Rudralife pioneers in promoting and propagating true knowledge of Rudraksha and supplies high-grade genuine Rudrakshas. This year, as each year before this, we are celebrating Shravan with great fervour. Celebrations at Rudralife this year include:

1) A grand Somvaar Mahadev puja every week with the best quality prakriya and vedic pandits.

2) Donation of 1100 Rudraksha to various lord Shiva temples across the country as prasad.

3) Exclusive discounts of upto 20 per cent on all Rudraksha for people to experience the powers of this divine bead.



4) Launch of our Hindu chants music series on all platforms dedicated to Lord Shiva.

5) Puja services for people to participate and get blessings from Lord Shiva in the form of a Sankalp as well as private Pujas.

This Shravan, Rudralife is proud to announce an exclusive offer for the divine and rare Siddha Mala which comprises 1 to 14 Mukhi, Gaurishankar and Ganesh Rudraksha. Rudralife also shared an exclusive offer for the auspicious 15 Mukhi Rudraksha, one of the most seeked beads during Shravan.

To get free personalised recommendations on which Rudraksha is best for you this Shravan, visit https://www.rudralife.com

According to Shiva Purana, the Shravan Somvaar Vrat contributes to the successful profession, business, and victories and provides peace of mind, good health, and longevity. The observation of this Vrat in the Shravan month helps defend against all maladies and sicknesses. Moreover, those struggling from conflicts will enjoy renewed peace and harmony.

During Shravan, It is very auspicious to conduct a Rudrabhishek Puja, performed by experienced pandits, to help you get rid of diseases, financial issues, and bad karma. It shall also fetch you success in your career, business, and personal life. One of the most beneficial aspects of a Rudrabhishek Puja is the removal of doshas and malefic planetary combinations in your birth chart.

Similarly, performing a Laghu Rudri Puja to please Lord Shiva can help you achieve inner peace and fulfil your desires. We at Rudralife have Puja services offered by our own pandits where we can help you conduct these Puja's with our expertise and using the purest of Samagri to offer to the gods.

We hope that Lord Shiva blesses you and your family this Shravan and grants you health, wealth and happiness. Om Namah Shivaye.

