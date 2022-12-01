Jumeirah Bali sets the scene for a spectacular festive season in a Tropical Wonderland

Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inviting Bali visitors and local community to stage memorable island celebrations at its spectacular cliffside venues, the newly opened Jumeirah Bali has unwrapped an enticing programme of Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations ahead of its first festive season.

From flame-grilled delights at AKASA and spectacular fireworks on the New Year's Eve to languid brunches, this yuletide season Jumeirah Bali will be showing off the team's culinary prowess as well as the resort's cosy side.

On 16 December, festivities will kick off with a glittering cocktail party during which resort guests and the local community will be invited to decorate a Christmas tree with meticulously crafted ornaments, followed by a round of cocktails and carols in observance of a timeless tradition, and a dazzling Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The event is open to the public and will take place on Trowulan level between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

On 24 December, festivities will kick off with a Christmas Eve Degustation Dinner at AKASA, the signature Asian twist restaurant serving elevated flame-grilled fusion cuisine. The exclusive event will feature a premium selection of dishes with an Asian twist, including such highlights as lobster, salmon, foie gras and duck meticulously prepared by Chef de Cuisine Joan Achour.

The six-course degustation menu will be served against a background of uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and amid royal splendour inspired by the Majapahit Empire.

For enchanting Christmas Eve gatherings both intimate and large, Segaran Dining Terrace-where panoramic views of the ocean meet an elegant indoor/outdoor setting-invites guests to experience a gourmet Christmas Eve Dinner from Executive Chef Vincent Leroux. Accompanying a masterfully rendered six-course meal that re-mixes subtle East Asian flavours will be live acoustic music and the sound of gently lapping waves drifting up from the beach below.

On Christmas Day, an indulgent Christmas Brunch will be served at Segaran Dining Terrace inviting guests to settle into a serene afternoon, as Jumeirah chefs take them on a culinary journey of delectable Christmas dishes, holiday classics, South-East Asian delights and international fare with free flow beverages. Festive carollers performing heart-warming renditions of Christmas songs and a live band will further add to the atmosphere of festive enchantment.

Brunch guests can also stop at Maja Lounge Terrace for a spot of last-minute festive shopping and to soak up the atmosphere of a lively Christmas Bazaar, with an array of handmade products and fashions by local artists and designers on sale from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

On the New Year's Eve, Jumeirah Bali offers guests several options to ring in 2023 in style. At Segaran Dining Terrace, a glittering New Year's Eve Gala Dinner will be held from 7.30 pm onwards with a set menu of exquisite South-East Asian flavours from Executive Chef Vincent Leroux.

Crustacean lovers and meat devotees, meanwhile, will find plenty to be excited about at AKASA where a six-course New Year's Eve Gala Dinner will be showcasing fresh seafood, premium grilled meats and delectable desserts from AKASA's Chef de Cuisine Joan Achour.

After dinner, all guests are invited to join in the White New Year's Eve Masquerade-a dazzling countdown party taking place on Trowulan level under Bali's twinkling stars from 11.00 pm to 01.00 am.

Here, fire dancers, awe-inspiring midnight fireworks, and back-to-back DJ sets will ensure that the start of the New Year is nothing short of spectacular. The experience is complimentary for guests with restaurant reservations and can also be purchased separately.

On the first day of 2023, festivities at Jumeirah Bali will continue with a decadent New Year's Day Brunch at Segaran Dining Terrace with live DJ sets setting the mood. Guests can choose from a vast selection of Balinese and South-East Asian delights, international favourites, holiday classics and free flow beverages.

Throughout the festive season, Peafowl Kids' Club will be hosting fun and engaging activities for children aged 3 to 12 years old and a separate fun-filled programme for teenagers. On 24 December, children can start the day with Christmas tree decorating and greeting card making followed by a festive lunch, Santa apron painting, cookie making, a mocktail masterclass and movie time with marshmallows.

The following morning, on Christmas Day, the fun will begin with a DIY dreamcatcher workshop and Christmas celebrations with Santa and Santarina before the lunch break. In the afternoon, the little ones can get creative with Christmas T-shirt tie-dye class followed by slime making.



Between 31 December and 1 January, a whole new programme awaits with such exhilarating activities as kite flying, colouring competitions, pinata party, treasure hunt, New Year Bubble Party, cupcake decorating, and more.

At Talise Spa, the Festive Mindfulness package offers a healing experience that combines mindfulness meditation with Jagaraga treatment in which therapists harness the body's divine energy through a kundalini body massage to enhance mental well-being. Designed to calm the nervous system, this relaxing treatment uses a singing bowl, signature oils and heated volcanic stones for a sensory reboot. The final step-youthful glow organic facial-completes the experience.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.jumeirahbali.com. In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don't forget to tag us in your posts with #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.

Instagram

@JumeirahGroup

@JumeirahBali

#TimeExceptionallyWellSpent

World famous for its captivating beauty, Bali is often referred to as the last paradise on earth due to its breath-taking natural surroundings. Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the all-villa luxury resort sits gracefully on the beach area of Uluwatu-one of the most coveted locations on the island.

Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the spectacular resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups and solo travellers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the resort's stunning natural surroundings.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri.

Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah's name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group's award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group's Michelin-starred Shang High and L'Olivo restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group's utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market's respective government directives.

For more information, please visit: www.jumeirah.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

