Jump.trade pioneers zero royalty fees for an exclusive community experience

Singapore, February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jump.trade, the flagship marketplace and platform of GuardianLink has introduced limited-time zero royalty fees and an almost-zero platform fee for its community. This comes in at a juncture when they are about to introduce the RADDX racing metaverse NFT collection.

It has been observed that platform fees and royalty fees have been, although negligible, important deterrents for NFT transactions on marketplaces. The waiver on the platform and royalty fees could be helpful in bringing more people into Web3, especially from larger economies with a good population. Jump.trade firmly believes in benefiting the community in every possible way, and it is expected that this gesture would not only enhance community delight but also have a positive impact on the trade volume and median trade cost.



"We have a very engaged community, and they have been quite supportive in all our endeavours. We believe it is only right that we give our community this benefit, so they can trade without incurring any royalty fees and with almost-zero transaction fees," said Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-Founder and COO, GuardianLink.

The zero-royalty and almost-zero fees will be a massive catalyst in bringing in new people into the NFT space and the Jump.trade ecosystem which has the MCL Cricket Metaverse and is all set to introduce the RADDX Racing Metaverse. This could also lead by example for other market places to follow suit.

