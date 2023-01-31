Jupitice brings new technology space 'JusTech'

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Jupitice, The World's First Justice Technology Company, has Rebooted the Global Dispute Resolution Ecosystem and brought a revolution by creating a new technology space, 'JusTech''. This platform leverages and harnesses New Age Technologies such as ICT, Cloud Computing, AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Analytics, etc. to empower and enable all the stakeholders in the Justice Ecosystem.



Jupitice is about to launch a unique initiative, SAANJH-DILASA, which is a joint initiative with Punjab Police. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in which an ODR (Online Dispute Resolution) Platform is set up, annexed to Police Stations to encourage complainants to settle their cases outside of court. Cases that are eligible under Saanjh-DILASA are those that are currently pending at either the police station or the pre-complaint stage.



Jupitice has established an exclusive ODR Platform, attached to Police Stations, as part of the Saanjh-DILASA programme to encourage complainants to settle their cases outside of court. In accordance with this initiative, parties mediate their disagreements. Following a successful mediation settlement, the parties also have the choice to use Lok Adalat, with the aid of their case manager, to turn their agreement into a court-enforceable decree. If the parties are unable to reach a resolution during mediation, they can choose to leave the ODR platform or continue with arbitration to receive a binding judgment.



The main benefits of this platform are that it can be accessible from anywhere at any time, cost effective, provides quicker settlement, promotes mitigation over resolution and also maintains privacy.

Disputes such Family Disputes, Matrimonial Disputes, Criminal Compoundable Offences, MACT Disputes, Bank Litigation, i.e, Recovery Cases, Section 138 Disputes under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Labour Disputes, Consumer Disputes, RERA Disputes, Land Acquisition, Telecommunication Disputes, Neighbour Disputes, Business Disputes, Revenue Matters, Water & Electricity Disputes and all cases related to trade, commerce & contracts are eligible under Saanjh-DILASA.

Services offered on the Sanjh Dilasa Platform are

1. Outreaching & Counseling services



Saanjh-DILASA provides complainants with the essential counseling to get the parties ready for their ODR Platform dispute resolution journey. Additionally, Jupitice's professional Counselors make contact with the opposing side to obtain their cooperation for a peaceful resolution.

2. Dispute Resolution Services

Every case handled by Saanjh-DILASA has a dedicated Case Manager assigned to it who helps the parties involved navigate the litigation process. The case manager will also offer technical support to the parties in order for them to complete necessary tasks on the ODR Platform.

3. Legal Awareness Services.

At each stage of your dispute resolution process, Saanjh-DILASA ensures the distribution of crucial legal information, from knowledgeable Counselors to skilled Mediators. Additionally, it offers SAYA, an AI Legal Assistant that assists them throughout the dispute settlement process.

SAANJH DILASA is a reformative measure that encourages complainants to settle their conflicts amicably and outside of court. All parties can reach a settlement after agreeing to use this approach without having to go through the local courts.



For detailed information, please visit https://jupitice.com/saanjh-dilasa/index.html

