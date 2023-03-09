JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa celebrates its first anniversary with "One for You" a Never-before Offer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa celebrates its first anniversary of providing exquisite luxury and unmatched experiences to its esteemed guests. Since opening its doors to the city's revelers and travelers from around the world, the resort has set a niche standard of hospitality in the garden city, hosting some of the most coveted events and creating special moments for its patrons that create unforgettable memories for visitors.

From winning the title of "Asia's Best Golf Resort of 2022" at the 9th World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi to taking home the best "The Best Property for Large Scale Weddings" at the APEX awards at EWPC 2022, the property has showcased big wins in the hospitality industry, making the city of Bengaluru proud. As a way of showing gratitude for its guests and marking this momentous occasion, the resort has launched an unprecedented, unmatchable, and exclusive offer. With "One for You" guests will receive 100% resort credit equivalent to the room rate, which they may apply to the spa, restaurants, bars, entertainment zone, and other amenities.

Designed with the exclusive JW traveller in mind, guests from leisure, social, and business fronts have made this stunning resort - a destination in its own right; The "One for You" package includes a range of mindfulness experiences, such as complimentary sunrise yoga, "Halli Katte", a local evening tea ritual over local snacks, and participation in activities like a bowling competition, canvas painting, kite flying, giant snakes & ladders, and more. Families can enjoy the Family by JW children's club with Kids activity calendar, entertainment zone and more supervised by caretakers.

At a celebratory gathering at the property, Ronan Fearon, The General Manager, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa said, "As we celebrate turning ONE, all of us at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire have been truly overwhelmed by the response to our new resort by our loyal guests. I am truly grateful for the energy and enthusiasm of our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our owners and our community in the garden city of Bengaluru. We are committed to provide curated guest experiences which nourish mind, body and soul at the foot of the Nandi Hills in one of the only fully integrated leisure resorts in the country. Whether it is golf or spa, nature trails or temples, JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire offers truly mindful moments along with the very warmest and sincerest of Indian hospitality. If you haven't had the chance to experience yet, there has never been a better time than the present."

Located against the stunning Nandi Hills skyline, the award-winning resort offers a getaway to retreat from everyday stress and focus on self-discovery. Guests can upgrade to a garden terrace room (subject to availability), 30% off on couple therapies at the spa, buffet breakfast at The Aviary, access to the gym and yoga pavilion, complimentary Internet access (WiFi), early check-in and late check-out, a bowling competition, welcome amenities and a departure gift. This exclusive package starts from INR 22,000 onwards (details listed below).

Offer Details:

- Package starts from INR 22,000



- Upgrade to garden terrace room (subject to availability)

Reservation details:

Contact Number - +91 87929 29427

Email ID - jw.blrnh.reservations@marriott.com

Website - www.jwmarriottgolfshire.com

JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is situated within the tranquil Nandi Hills region of Bengaluru, once an ancient hill fortress and the summer retreat of Indian royalty. Within this idyllic setting, the resort aims to fulfill the JW Marriott brand promise to allow guests to focus on feeling whole - present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit. The 301-room resort is nestled in the rolling greens of the 275-acre, award-winning Prestige Golfshire course and luxury residential development, and within a 20-minute drive from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

For more details, visit bit.ly/JWMBPGRS.

