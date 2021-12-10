Jyotsna Reddy receives National Award for Excellence in the Development of Woman and Children

New Delhi (India), December 10 (ANI/PNN): Renowned businesswoman & philanthropist Jyotsna Reddy, who is known for her contribution to the beauty sector in India, has been awarded the prestigious national award champions of change.

She was the youngest among the luminaries who received the award for their contributions in various fields for exemplary achievements.

With Empowerment as the core mission, twenty foundations have emerged as the change maker. From building a community that spreads fosters positivity and growth to digitizing learning spaces of children, It has become quite the inspiration for women and children who dream to aspire.



According to the official website of Twenty foundations, the acronym of TWENTY stands for a transformative phase of a female through the cycle of life, namely Teens to twenties, Womanhood, Empowerment, Nurture, Traning and Yield power.

Being the head of India's first-ever beauty incubator, Reddy aims to pioneer in the beauty landscape by introducing turnkey solutions for brands to effectively strategize towards market growth. By implementation of latest technologies and understanding the dynamics of beauty science, Cosmetico has pioneered all branches of beauty from formulation to merchandising. As someone who seeks the impact of inspiration, She has invested all her passion in initiatives that inspire, transform, and accelerate people's lives. Her mission to create a destination for every segment of India to have access to beauty and hygiene products truly define her as a champion of change.

Popularly known as the " youngest beauty tycoon of India", Jyotsna Reddy holds an inspirational journey behind creating one of the most promising beauty brands that advocate inclusivity. Her endless quest for perfection in innovations has made her curate the finest brands that speak quality through diversity. It is needless to say Reddy has been a woman of substance with ceaseless creativity and passion.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

