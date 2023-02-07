K Satyanarayana Raju takes charge as Canara Bank MD and CEO

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The central government has appointed the executive director of Canara Bank K Satyanarayana Raju as the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, it said in a regulator filing to exchanges on Tuesday.

He has taken charge effective today and will continue till his superannuation on December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.



Born in 1965, Satyanarayana Raju is a Physics graduate, postgraduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB.

Raju took charge as Executive Director of Canara Bank on March 10, 2021 and has overseen various verticals in the bank including information technology and digital banking.

He has rich experience in all banking segments, including branch banking, corporate credit, retail credit, MSME, agricultural financing, credit monitoring, recovery, inspection, compliance, audit, general administration, information technology and digital banking. (ANI)

