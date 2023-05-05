Kaara Hotels & Resorts announces its 10-year expansion plan

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV): Kaara Hotels and Resorts, a growing premium Hotel Chain is targeting to have 101 properties across India in the next 10 years. With a presence of 4 hotels and resorts spread across North India currently and 5 more in the pipeline, Kaara is among the fastest-growing hotel chains in the country. Announcing an ambitious growth plan, their strategy is based on three key pillars: expansion into new markets, investment in technology and infrastructure, and guest experience enhancement.

Since its inception in 2020, Kaara has achieved a phenomenal growth rate of over 200% YoY with an employee base of over 200 people. Puneet Sethi, Kaara's founder, believes that the increasing pocket size and change in life priorities of people will be one of the biggest precursors for the boom in the Indian travel market in the coming years with both domestic and foreign travellers, and that there is a need to build hotels that are local and relevant to the needs of Indians. He further adds that today's generation is highly aspirational and likes to spend on experiences that will highly impact the YoY growth of the Hotel Industry.

The company plans to continue its upward trajectory by investing in the skills of its employees, introducing skill development programs for its associates, and aiming to be one of the best paymasters in the industry, along with focusing on employees' work-life balance, which has been a major challenge in the Hotel Industry. Kaara believes in creating a culture that cares for its people, as the management strongly believes that the company's associates decide a company's growth path and aims to create 10,000+ direct and indirect employment opportunities as part of its growth strategy.

The brand has already made its mark with properties in Gurgaon and Jim Corbett and has scheduled the opening of its Jaipur and Gurugram hotels in the first half of 2023, with Jaipur opening on June 1, 2023. Kaara is also planning to acquire approximately 100 acres of land in various regions of North India and invest in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Goa.



Commenting on their strategy, the Zonal General Manager of Kaara, Rahul Verma, said: "The thought behind our inception was to create a place where guests could experience impeccable luxury while still feeling the comfort of home, and our service stars go the extra mile to make our guests comfortable; that is how we train, and that is what our culture says," adds Rahul.

The brand believes that technology can make a real difference, and by leveraging the latest technological advancements, they want to create a seamless experience for their guests, from when they book their stay to when they check out.

"We know that our hotels must be immaculately designed, easily accessible, and offer unbeatable value. Kaara is dedicated to excellence, innovation, and outstanding customer service. Whether it's a trip with your partner or a group of friends, we are looking forward to welcoming you at one of our hotels," adds Rahul.

