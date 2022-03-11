Kaiser Hair, the official hair extensions partner of Miss Universe 2021, joins hands with India-based luxury salon Bblunt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaiser Hair, the official Hair Extensions Partner of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, has entered into a strategic partnership with India-based luxury salon Bblunt. The association between the well-known hair extensions brand Kaiser Hair and the premier hairdressing salon Bblunt is aimed at offering women a wide range of extensions with contemporary styles and looks along with assistance from experts at the salons.

It will offer the women a wide range of extensions with contemporary styles and looks along with assistance from experts at the salons.

On the partnership between the two leading brands, Asad Shaykh, Co-founder, Kaiser Hair said, "Our association is truly special as we share the same vision and together we aim to emerge as ground shakers and day makers. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership and learning from each other as well as leveraging our mutual strengths to inspire the women of tomorrow."



Kaiser hair has already served over 20,000 clients right from the runway to movies and all the Bollywood actresses vouch for this brand. Known for its cutting edge work in the industry, Kaiser Hair is all about makings extensions accessible to women not only for their special day but for their regular day at work. Together with hair styling experts from Bblunt, Kaiser Hair offers special care of your hair. All of the flamboyant and vibrant looks created for Miss India 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu already illustrate their exceptional work in the industry.

The USP of Kaiser Hair is that it makes premium quality hair extensions for all of life's moments. Beyond beautiful hair, its mission is to inspire confidence and empower you to look and feel your best. Kaiser Hair offers total package: exceptional customer support, transparency, and confidence. To help women look and feel beautiful every day - is the mission of Kaiser Hair.

Kaiser Hair was born on 4 wheels back in 2017; the founder went from Door to Door right from Colaba to Kharghar, sharing knowledge and educating Salons, Academies and Customers about hair extensions. From starting in a car to opening an outlet in a Garage at Bandra, now Kaiser Hair has added premium 2500 sq. ft. outlet at Versova-Andheri.

